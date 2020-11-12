Contenders eyeing a run to the 2021 Super Bowl can beat up on struggling teams this week, but will they cover the latest NFL odds? And should they be part of your NFL parlays? Lamar Jackson's Ravens visit floundering New England as touchdown favorites at William Hill Sportsbook, while the surging Saints, tied for the NFC's top spot at 6-2, host the depleted 49ers. New Orleans is laying nine points in the latest NFL spreads.

The Packers are Sunday's biggest favorite by far: They host 1-7 Jacksonville as 13.5-point home favorites. Green Bay needs to keep pace with New Orleans and Seattle in the race for the NFC's top seed in the NFL playoff picture, but bettors need to know whether the Packers will be motivated to cover a massive spread. Before making any Week 10 NFL picks or football predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 10 on an impressive run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through nine weeks this season, he is a strong 36-21 on his NFL best bets, a 63 percent cash rate.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 10. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout.

Top Week 10 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 10 schedule, Hammer jumped on the Rams (-1.5) as slight home favorites versus the NFC West rival Seahawks. "Seattle gives up an NFL-worst 455.8 yards per game," Hammer told SportsLine. "L.A. is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games following a loss, and the Rams had an extra week to stew over their defeat in Miami. Sean McVay will have his team ready for this one."

The Rams are tied with Arizona at 5-3, one game behind the Seahawks. This is the first of a monumental four-game stretch for L.A. in which the Rams play each of their division opponents plus Tampa Bay. Coming off their bye, Hammer believes, the Rams will be extra sharp.

How to make Week 10 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other bigtime matchups: Bills vs. Cardinals and Ravens vs. Patriots, the Sunday Night Football showdown. In one of those games, Hammer says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 10 NFL expert picks? Which side of Bills vs. Cardinals and Ravens vs. Patriots do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 10 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 36-21 heater, and find out.

