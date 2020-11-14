One of the subplots of the 2020 NFL season is home-field advantage in a world without jam-packed stadiums. While success has been uneven, it has been more profitable to back teams away from their home building with your NFL picks. Road teams are 71-62 against the spread in 2020, with several NFL matchups to watch in Week 10. The San Francisco 49ers (+10) visit the New Orleans Saints in a highly-anticipated NFC clash on Sunday, with the visitors not getting much respect in the latest NFL spreads from William Hill Sportsbook.

The Baltimore Ravens (-7) are favored on the road against the New England Patriots. Out West, the Seattle Seahawks (+1.5) go into Los Angeles to face the Rams in a divisional battle. Which teams should you target for your NFL parlays? Before making any Week 10 NFL picks or football predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 10 on an impressive run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through nine weeks this season, he is a strong 36-21 on his NFL best bets, a 63 percent cash rate.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 10. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout.

Top Week 10 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 10 schedule, Hammer jumped on the Rams (-1.5) as slight home favorites versus the NFC West rival Seahawks. The Seahawks have been woeful on the defensive side in 2020, giving the Rams a pathway to attack effectively. Los Angeles is sixth in the NFL in total offense, averaging 396.4 yards per game, and seventh in rushing, putting up 137.8 yards per game on the ground.

Quarterback Jared Goff ranks fifth in the league in sack percentage per dropback, while the Rams are also tied for fifth in the league with 11 rushing touchdowns. The Seahawks are also allowing 30.4 points per game, third-most in the league, and the Rams should be able to keep drives alive with an impressive 44 percent conversion rate on third down.

How to make Week 10 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other bigtime matchups: Bills vs. Cardinals and Ravens vs. Patriots, the Sunday Night Football showdown. In one of those games, Hammer says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 10 NFL expert picks? Which side of Bills vs. Cardinals and Ravens vs. Patriots do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 10 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 36-21 heater, and find out.

