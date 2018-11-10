Week 10 NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay would pay 6-1

Week 10 of the NFL season is littered with matchups that could have lopsided outcomes. Of the 13 games left on the Week 10 NFL schedule, eight of them have spreads of 6.5 points or higher. Four of those games have teams favored by at least 10 points, including the Chiefs (-16.5) hosting the Cardinals. In fact, it's the most Kansas City has ever been favored by. The Chargers, Packers, and Rams are also laying double-digit points. Before you make any Week 10 NFL picks, you'll want to see what legendary NFL handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

The legendary NFL handicapper enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest picks on SportsLine.

Last week, Hammer told his followers to back the Panthers against FitzMagic and the Buccaneers, citing that Tampa's defense was surrendering 33.3 points per game. The result: The Panthers scored 42 and rolled to a 42-28 victory, easily covering (-6).

For NFL Week 10, Hammer has locked in three best bets at SportsLine, and parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. One key part we can tell you: Goldberg loves the Packers (3-4-1) laying 10 points against the visiting Dolphins (5-4).

The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses at the Rams and Patriots, but they were in each game until an untimely fumble turned the tide.

The team's 3-4-1 record isn't stellar, but the Packers still rank sixth in total offense and 16th in total defense. Aaron Rodgers has looked like a six-time Pro Bowler, throwing for 2,542 yards, 15 touchdowns and only one interception.

But this pick is as much about the Dolphins' issues as it is the Packers' strengths. Miami (5-4) edged the hapless Jets last week despite gaining only 168 yards of offense. Brock Osweiler has thrown for six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games and gets another start for the injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder). Miami ranks 28th in in total defense, but it's the mediocre offense that really gives Hammer pause.

"The Dolphins ran only 20 plays in the second half against the Jets and scored their only TD on a pick. Their offense is dead," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Green Bay should run it up on them."

Hammer also is backing a big underdog that oddsmakers keep disrespecting.

