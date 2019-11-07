Week 10 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays 6-1

It's showdown week in the NFC, with six contenders squaring off. The first-place Packers (-5) look to bounce back from their worst performance under first-year coach Matt LaFleur when they host 5-3 Carolina. But should the Packers be among your top NFL picks? NFC East-leading Dallas (-3) welcomes 6-3 Minnesota to AT&T Stadium for a bruising edition of Sunday Night Football. And 8-0 San Francisco, the NFL's lone undefeated team, hosts 7-2 Seattle laying nearly a touchdown, according to the latest NFL odds. You can make a strong case for either side in each of these must-see matchups. Fortunately, legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 10 NFL bets can help you spot the vulnerable lines among those games and the entire NFL schedule. Make sure to see his Week 10 NFL expert picks before entering your own NFL predictions.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer is 25-16 on his NFL best bets dating to last season. Already twice this season, Hammer swept his NFL best bets. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with strong 6-1 payouts.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in his top three Week 10 NFL bets. We can tell you he is backing the Rams (-3.5) at Pittsburgh, despite the Steelers entering on a three-game win streak.

"The Rams' top two competitors, the 49ers and Seahawks, are playing each other this week, so L.A. knows it can gain ground," Hammer told SportsLine. "Pittsburgh's defense is playing well, but the Rams are getting healthy and starting to resemble last year's NFC champions. Picking up Jalen Ramsey really helped their defense. For Pittsburgh, this is not a winnable game if the Rams come to play."

The Rams are coming off a bye, and coach Sean McVay thrives against AFC opponents. In fact, he's 10-0 versus AFC foes, winning those games by an average of 13.6 points. Pittsburgh's shaky offense is another reason why Goldberg is laying the points with L.A. in the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Heinz Field.

Goldberg also has extremely confident plays on Vikings vs. Cowboys and Seahawks vs. Niners. The lines are off in those primetime showdowns, Hammer said. He's only sharing who to back at SportsLine.

What are Hammer's Week 10 NFL picks? And which side of the Vikings vs. Cowboys and Seahawks vs. 49ers spreads should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 10 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 25-16 run.