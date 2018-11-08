Week 10 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 10 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. The legendary NFL handicapper enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest picks on SportsLine.

Last week, Hammer told his followers to back the Panthers against FitzMagic and the Buccaneers, citing that Tampa's defense was surrendering 33.3 points per game. The result: The Panthers scored 42 and rolled to a 42-28 victory, easily covering (-6).

For NFL Week 10, Hammer has locked in three best bets at SportsLine, and parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. One key part we can tell you: Goldberg loves the Packers (3-4-1) laying 10 points against the visiting Dolphins (5-4).

The Packers are coming off a two-game gauntlet, falling 29-27 at the Rams and 31-17 at the Patriots, and each game was still in the balance before critical fumbles dashed Green Bay's hopes. They return home where they are 3-0-1 on the season. Miami, meanwhile, has won three road games the past two years.

Despite the Packers' occasional struggles, Aaron Rodgers is having a Pro Bowl-quality year, throwing for 15 touchdowns and just one interception. The team ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (324.6 per game), but as much as Goldberg is a believer in Rodgers, he's just as confident in the Dolphins' inability to score at Lambeau Field. After all, Miami snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 13-6 win over the Jets, but managed just 168 yards of total offense.

"The Dolphins ran only 20 plays in the second half against the Jets and scored their only TD on a pick. Their offense is dead," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Green Bay should run it up on them."

Hammer also is backing a big underdog that oddsmakers keep disrespecting. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.

