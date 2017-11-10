Week 10 NFL Picks: Falcons over Cowboys and more of Pete Prisco's Best Bets

There is nothing worse than getting a little momentum, thinking you are suddenly on a hot streak picking games, and then crashing back to reality with another horrible week.

That's what happened to me last week. I was coming off a 4-1 week, won the Thursday game with the Jets, and felt good going into Sunday.

Then I lost the four other games I picked to drop to 20-24-1 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest.

Since I picked the Thursday game, I added a bonus game here in my Best Bets. That was the Ravens plus-5. That covered. Of course, it wasn't a contest pick.

It was that kind of week.

So it's time to get back on track, and to do so I am going to the dogs again. I like four underdogs this week, including two in prime time. The only favorite I like is the Falcons, who I like even more with Ezekiel Elliott not playing because of his suspension.

Time to get back on track.

Falcons -3 vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys will not have Elliott, but I liked the Falcons a lot before that decision came down. The Falcons have been on the road for three consecutive weeks, and this is the first of four out of five at home. I think Atlanta's offense, which hasn't been as explosive as it was a year ago, will get it going here. I think that will change in a big way in the second half, so this is value. Falcons win and cover.

The Vikings are coming off a bye, so they are rested, while the Redskins are coming off a physical game with the Seahawks. Bouncing back off a game with Seattle can be tough on a team, but I think the Redskins defense showed a lot in that game. That will continue here. I would love this even more if the Redskins offensive line were healthy, but I still think they find a way to win it.

Giants -2.5 at 49ers

The Giants have been a complete disaster this season. Plus, it looks like coach Ben McAdoo might be losing the team. But just remember that Drew Stanton went to San Francisco and beat the 49ers last week. Eli Manning will do the same this week. The Giants show up and play in this one, despite all the problems.

The Broncos were awful last week and the offense can't score no matter who plays quarterback. But this is a defense that has stars and pride. They will show up on prime-time television and keep this close. I don't think the offense is good enough to win it, but getting more than a touchdown with that defense is worth the risk. Plus, Tom Brady has had some struggles over the years against Denver.

Dolphins +9 at Panthers

Should the Carolina Panthers be favored by this much over any team? Maybe I am jumping into a trap, but I think the Dolphins showed some improvement on offense last week and the defense is good enough to keep this close. Carolina isn't exactly an offensive power these days. Miami plus the points is the pick.