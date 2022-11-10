History will be made Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off during the Week 10 NFL schedule in the first regular-season game held in Germany. With Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom already on the list, Germany will become the fourth foreign country to host an NFL game during the regular season when the Seahawks and Buccaneers collide at Allianz Arena in Munich. Seattle sits atop the NFC West at 6-3 and has won four straight, while Tampa Bay ended its three-game slide last week to grab first place in the NFC South. The Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks in the latest Week 10 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 10 NFL lines should you target with your Week 10 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 10 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 10. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1.

Top Week 10 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tennessee Titans (-3) to cover the spread against the Denver Broncos. The Titans have struggled against the pass this season, ranking 30th with 275.6 yards allowed per game, but they're facing a quarterback who has been a shell of his former self. Russell Wilson has completed only 59% of his passes while posting a 6-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an 83.5 passer rating, all of which are the worst numbers of his career.

Tennessee's defense has been one of the best at keeping teams off the scoreboard, as it is second at 16.5 points allowed. It also has excelled against the run, yielding just 87.6 yards per game overall to rank second and 60.3 since Week 3, which is the best in the league. That is one reason the Titans are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 10 NFL parlays

