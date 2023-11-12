The Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in desperate need of a win heading into their matchup during the Week 10 NFL schedule. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games, including a 20-16 setback at Pittsburgh last Thursday. Tampa Bay has lost four straight games to fall out of the NFL playoff picture, but the Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites in the Week 10 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus. Titans coach Mike Vrabel named rookie quarterback Will Levis the team's starter going forward after he led Tennessee to a win over Atlanta and nearly engineered a win at Pittsburgh.

Other pivotal Week 10 NFL spreads include the Saints (-3) at Vikings and Bengals (-5.5) vs. Texans.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 10.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) to cover at home against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore enters Week 10 riding a four-game winning streak that includes blowout wins over the Lions and Seahawks. The Ravens won both of those games at home, outscoring Detroit and Seattle by a combined score of 75-9.

Their margin of victory over the Seahawks last week allowed quarterback Lamar Jackson to rest down the stretch after completing 21 of 26 passes for 187 yards and rushing for another 60 yards. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been banged up throughout the season, returning to action for the first time in two weeks last weekend. That is just one position where Baltimore has an advantage, which is why the Ravens are covering the spread in almost 60% of the latest simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including three underdogs that win outright.

What are the model's top Week 10 NFL picks?