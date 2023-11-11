The New York Giants have won just one of their last 10 meetings against the Dallas Cowboys. The two NFC East rivals will collide on Sunday as part of the Week 10 NFL schedule. Despite their dominance against New York, the Cowboys are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games played in November. The latest Week 10 NFL odds list the Cowboys as 17-point favorites on Sunday, but should you include Dallas in your Week 10 NFL bets and NFL parlay picks?

Elsewhere on Sunday, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Will Stroud lead his team to victory on the road, or will the Bengals cover one of the largest NFL spreads of the week as 6.5-point favorites? Before you make any Week 10 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) to cover at home against the Cleveland Browns. This AFC North rivalry will feature two of the league's most dominant defenses, but it's Baltimore's rushing attack that will separate these two sides.

The Ravens are averaging 160.3 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. In last week's 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Ravens finished with 298 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Baltimore has also dominated the Browns in recent years, especially at home. In fact, the Ravens are 13-2 in their last 15 games at home against Cleveland. SportsLine's model is expecting that trend to continue on Sunday as the Ravens cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

