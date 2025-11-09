Teams eyeing division titles clash when the New England Patriots battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday to highlight the NFL Week 10 schedule. The Patriots (7-2) are looking to win their seventh game in a row as they eye their first AFC East title in six years, while the Buccaneers (6-2) have won three of four and are aiming for their fifth consecutive NFC South crown. The Buccaneers enter as 2.5-point favorites, but the Patriots have won seven of 10 all-time meetings, including four of the last five.

There are a number of other intriguing matchups on the Week 10 NFL schedule, including Ravens at Vikings (+4.5), Steelers at Chargers (-2.5), Jaguars at Texans (+1), in a matchup in with both C.J. Stroud (concussion) and Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) are sidelines, as well as Eagles at Packers (-1.5) on Monday, as Green Bay looks to overcome the loss of explosive tight end Tucker Kraft (knee). Before locking in any Week 10 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 10 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets.

Top Week 10 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-9.5, 50), to cover against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Bills have won two in a row and are coming off a 28-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen set a Buffalo team completion percentage record by completing 23 of 26 passes (88%) for 273 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for two others. James Cook added 114 yards rushing on 27 carries. He was limited in practice earlier this week with an ankle injury, but does not have an injury designation for Sunday.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have lost four of five and are coming off a 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After the game, Miami parted ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier. The model has Buffalo winning outright nearly 80% of the time and covering in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here, and bet the Bills to cover here:

How to make Week 10 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that it says will easily cover.

What are the model's top Week 10 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target?