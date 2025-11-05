1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

His numbers aren't the gaudiest among elite passers right now, but he's the most trustworthy active playmaker in his role. Now that the Bills have a ground game and defense to back him up, look out. (+1)

2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Guess who's back? Jackson returned at just the right time for Baltimore, whose defense is also returning to form. As long as he doesn't hold the ball too long, the former MVP is primed for more decisive wins. (+4)

3 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

MVP favorite, anyone? Maye's efficiency is ridiculous considering where the Patriots were just a year ago. No one is tossing the rock down the field with such pristine touch. He's on pace for 32 passing scores. (+4)

4 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

You may not love his unpredictable stat lines or predictably rugged approach, but you will respect him when it counts. He's thrown just one pick in eight games and excelled at situational deep shots for the Birds.

5 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

It's quite apparent Stafford stumbled upon his version of the Fountain of Youth. Even at 37, he's been the most formidable piece of Sean McVay's attack. He's hurled a whopping 21 scores in eight games. (+3)

6 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

We know what Goff can do: He's a robot in the pocket, all but automatic when protected. As always, though, the knock is that he'll absorb the sacks if the heat is on. He needs that run support to click. (-3)

7 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Is it possible Darnold is even better than he was during his mostly inspired Vikings stint a year ago? The man is throwing absolute lasers, especially when feeding Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Can it last until winter? (+5)

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

About 75% of the time he lofts the ball deep, it falls exactly where it needs to. The other 25%? It makes you scratch your head. There's still some Brett Favre tied into Love's game, for both better and worse. (-3)

9 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

This has been a curious year for the three-time champ, who's taken turns showcasing underrated mobility, distributing to all of Kansas City's shifty pass catchers and pressing too much for the splash play. (-8)

10 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

A Week 9 bye is precisely what Mayfield needed, along with the rest of the banged-up Bucs. This guy will put his body on the line more than most, and yet Tampa Bay badly needs him upright down the stretch.

11 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

The most underrated story of the 2025 season? Probably Rodgers' quiet composure to elevate a long-stale Steelers attack. He could still use more consistent help, but the 41-year-old is firing it with sharpness. (+1)

12 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Trying to compensate for Dallas' porous defense has left Dak on the wrong end of too many risky darts. Perhaps Jerry Jones' deadline deals for Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson will alleviate that a bit. (-3)

13 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Jim Harbaugh would probably love it if Herbert could rein things in with a methodical approach, but the decimation of the offensive line has forced the big man to become even more of a dual threat. (+2)

14 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

He may not win awards for his efficiency, with a 61.2% completion rate and forgettable 6.1 yards-per-attempt average. But Denver is atop the AFC West in part because of how resilient he is in the clutch. (+2)

15 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

The magic of Jones' Colts rejuvenation hit a snag against a terrorizing Steelers front. That doesn't mean he won't rebound. But we now know fairly well his pretty strikes are set up by Jonathan Taylor's dynamism. (-1)

16 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

Can a hotshot rookie get some help? The Giants finally appear to have a high-moxie playmaker under center. The issue is Dart doesn't have much in the way of a supporting cast after big-time injuries. (+3)

17 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Maybe he's destined for more trick plays? Williams thrives while executing Ben Johnson's more creative calls. He still tends to be jumpy as the man at the controls, but the physical traits are undeniable. (+4)

18 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Plenty wondered if he'd retain the No. 1 gig thanks to an authoritative showing in place of the injured Kyler Murray. Now it's his job to lose. The veteran journeyman might've breathed life back into Arizona.

19 Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy has been inching toward another return from injury for a while. Or is Kyle Shanahan just set on rolling with the gutsy replacement? Purdy's athleticism may be missed, but Jones has been a fighter. (+4)

20 Joe Flacco Cincinnati Bengals QB

We can accuse the Bengals of atrocious defense. We can also affirm that Flacco has somehow given them a chance. Perhaps he's just built to thrive on short notice these days, clearing a low bar by letting it rip. (+4)

21 J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB

Maybe the kid is built for this, after all. The Vikings may still pay for the way they bet on McCarthy as an unproven starter. But he's shown a special level of zeal at critical times in two of his three NFL starts. (+6)

A half-season into his first extended run as a full-timer, does anyone know what Penix really is? The arm is snappy. He's got a good feel for his weapons. Atlanta's simply yet to lean on him with consistency. (+2)

23 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

The reality for Young in Carolina might be this: The numbers will almost never look pretty, but he's not going to go down without a fight. It certainly helps he's had a bruising Rico Dowdle on his side this season.

24 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

Finally, midway through the year, we have some life from Smith's notoriously aggressive arm. Of course it might end up being a momentary blip, as Las Vegas just dealt one of his top targets in Jakobi Meyers. (+5)

25 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The Jags just got Lawrence some help in Jakobi Meyers. How long until we start asking whether it's the passer, not the receivers, who slow the operation? The shaky execution often overshadows his gifts. (-7)

26 Justin Fields New York Jets QB

Aaron Glenn isn't revealing whether Fields or Tyrod Taylor will serve as the Jets' starter after the bye. No wonder: He's probably concerned with coaching up the "D" now that it's been sapped of star talent.

27 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

One week, he teases you by rifling bullets to Jaylen Waddle. The next, he reminds you he's still liable to feed the defense. With Chris Grier out as the Dolphins' general manager, who knows what's ahead? (-5)

28 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels finally returned to action for the Commanders in Week 9, only to suffer an ugly dislocation of his elbow. Mariota is good to evade pressure thanks to his legs, but he can't play defense, too.

29 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud was knocked out of Houston's last outing with a concussion, which means he's in jeopardy of missing the Texans' next showdown with the Jaguars. Mills is a fine, if unspectacular, pocket thrower.

30 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

The second-round rookie finally got his chance to guide Kellen Moore's offense in Week 9, replacing Spencer Rattler against the high-powered Rams. He remains an athletic but unpolished unknown. (+1)

31 Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB

Browns fans are increasingly clamoring for something, anything, from Kevin Stefanski's offense, which has changed play-callers yet again. The rookie Gabriel's biggest issue is driving the ball down the field. (+1)

32 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB