The NFC West will take center stage on Sunday when the Seahawks host the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET and the 49ers face the Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. Several of the league's top stars will be featured during that time slot, as Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua are two of the top four receiving leaders in the NFL this season. Smith-Njigba has an NFL-best 948 receiving yards and his over/under for receptions on Sunday is 6.5. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Over with its wide receiver bets for Week 10.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Under 6.5 receptions (-158, FanDuel)



Jefferson is one of the league's premier wide receivers, leading Minnesota with 649 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has commanded at least nine targets in five straight games. However, he has only finished with seven-plus receptions three times in eight games this season, and two of those three instances were exactly seven catches. SportsLine's model thinks this is a great spot to fade an inflated total, as it is only projecting 5.1 receptions for Minnesota's superstar on Sunday afternoon.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: Over 6.5 receptions (-130, FanDuel)

Smith-Njigba has an MVP case on his hands halfway through the season, leading the NFL with 58 receptions for 948 yards. He has commanded a whopping 78 targets, with Seattle's No. 2 option (Cooper Kupp) at just 33 targets. Smith-Njigba has finished with eight receptions in four straight games and has finished with at least eight catches in six of his eight games this season. He is facing a Cardinals pass defense that ranks No. 23 in the NFL, allowing 231.8 yards per game. This is shaping up to be another big outing for Smith-Njigba, who is finishing with seven receptions in the model's simulations.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Under 91.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

Nacua ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (711), averaging 101.6 yards per game. However, those stats are inflated after he had 130 yards in the season opener and 170 yards in Week 4. Since then, he has finished with fewer than 100 yards in three straight games, and he is dealing with a ribs injury heading into Week 10. He is expected to play, but the model is not high on his chances of clearing this total against San Francisco. Nacua has been held under 90 receiving yards twice in his last three games against the 49ers, and the model has him recording 84 receiving yards on Sunday.