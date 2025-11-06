Week 9 was a good one for road teams as visitors went 10-4. Some of those road squads were also underdogs, which is nice to see after favorites have been absolutely dominating over the last few weeks. Are there any road teams or underdogs worth backing this week? You bet. We've created a three-leg NFL upsets parlay at BetMGM that pays better than 10-1 and includes two road teams. If you're interested in NFL betting and creating your own parlays, take a look at out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 10 upsets parlay

Browns (+110) at Jets

Patriots (+120) at Buccaneers

49ers (+155) vs. Rams

Final odds: +1078 (wager $100 to win $1,078)



Browns money line at Jets

Someone has to win, right? Well, we've already seen one tie this year, so maybe not.

The 1-7 Jets are favored by virtue of being the home team and because they finally got a win against a Bengals team that may as well not have a defense. But even with how bad the Browns are at 2-6, they still look like the better team here. New York is awful on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th in scoring and 27th in scoring defense. Cleveland is allowing the second-fewest yards per game but ranks 17th in points allowed largely because the offense has struggled. This is a game where Cleveland's rookie backfield of Dillon Gabriel and Quinshon Judkins should be able to move the ball against a terrible New York defense.

Don't be fooled by New York's 39-point outburst against Cincinnati -- the Jets' offense is still really bad and Cincinnati's defense is a joke. Cleveland's defense should make Justin Fields and Co. look mediocre once again on Sunday.

Patriots money line at Buccaneers

Winner gets custody of Tom Brady!

But in all seriousness, this installment of the Brady Bowl should be a good one as the Patriots are 7-2, which is tied for the best record in the NFL, and the Buccaneers are 6-2, tied for the best record in the NFC. This is a big one for New England as they're in control of the AFC East thanks to an earlier win over Buffalo. The Bucs present a tough challenge, especially coming off the bye. Tampa has been able to weather an injury bug, and the team should be much healthier against Drake Maye and Co. this weekend. Speaking of Maye, he's been stellar this year, and a win at Tampa Bay would probably see his MVP odds get even shorter (currently +450, third-shortest at BetMGM).

New England is seventh in points scored and points allowed, so this could be a statement game for anyone still doubting Mike Vrabel's squad.

49ers money line vs. Rams

Let's wrap things up with an NFC West rivalry as the 49ers host the Rams. San Francisco, despite all its injuries, is 6-3 on the year and is firmly among the top teams in the NFC. The Rams are 6-2, with one of those losses coming to the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

The Rams are the better team on paper in large part because of the health factor, but Kyle Shanahan has had the upper hand over his former coaching colleague Sean McVay, going 11-7 over the Rams during his time in San Francisco. The 49ers have been able to weather the storm on the injury front, and they could get some reinforcements this weekend. Even if they don't, they beat the Rams with stars sidelined, so there's no reason they can't do that again, especially with this game being at home.