1 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow is on a historic heater: He is the first player in NFL history with a 70-plus completion percentage and four-plus total touchdowns in four consecutive games. Burrow also leads the NFL in completion percentage (74%), passing yards per game (298.3), passing touchdowns (23) and passer rating (114.8). It's pretty self-explanatory why he is the new No. 1 entering Week 10. (+3)

2 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Jordan Love is playing quarterback in All-Madden mode, the highest degree of difficulty, and thriving. Green Bay is dead last in the NFL in rushing offense (68.2 rushing yards per game) while leading the league in dropped passes with 23, seven more than the next closest team, the Los Angeles Rams. Love has also been hit 57 times this season, the fifth most in the league. Despite all that adversity, he leads the NFL in passing yards (2,618) and completions of 20-plus yards (40) and is third in passing touchdowns (19). On Sunday, he torched the New England Patriots on the road for 372 yards and three passing touchdowns while also adding a rushing touchdown. Love is also up to three games with five-plus completions of 30-plus yards this season, which already ranks as the most in any season in the last 35 years. Love is an absolute rocket launcher, which makes him must-see TV. (+5)

3 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Despite the San Francisco 49ers having the most games missed due to injury among wide receivers (39) this season, Brock Purdy ranks top three in the NFL in completion percentage (69.1%), yards per pass attempt (8.4), passer rating (109.8) and expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.28). Purdy casually carved up the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with 232 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and an interception on 17-of-25 passing while adding 40 more yards and a touchdown on the ground on seven carries. He is operating Kyle Shanahan's offense with extreme efficiency. (No change)

4 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence took care of business in the rain at Baltimore (242 yards passing and a touchdown on 16-of-26 passing) in a Jacksonville Jaguars' 33-10 win. He is tied for fourth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (18) and No. 1 in yards per pass attempt (8.6). Lawrence also ranks second in the league in passer rating (111.7) for the 6-2 Jaguars. (+1)

5 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen didn't have a bad game in a 23-6 "Monday Night Football" victory (234 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception on 21-of-31 passing), but he just hasn't been as strong as the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him at the moment. Allen appeared to attempt a Jordan Love-like, back-foot throw to the end zone on a third-and-long, and the Vikings easily undercut the pass for an interception. Allen is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he isn't playing lights-out football right now. (-4)

6 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff struggled (170 yards passing and an interception on 17-of-25 passing with three sacks) in the Detroit Lions' 19-9 victory at the tanking Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The last two weeks have been bumpy for Goff as he is averaging just 216.3 passing yards per game with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions for a 79.2 passer rating. Overall this season, Goff still ranks top five in the NFL in completion percentage (67.8%, fifth), touchdown-to-interception ratio (15-2, third), passer rating (106.4, fourth) and EPA per dropback (0.20, fourth). (-4)

7 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud tied his career-high with five passing touchdowns ( plus 384 yards passing, one interception on 21-of-35 passing) in the Texans' 44-22 victory over the winless Los Angeles Chargers. This wasn't an outlier performance either. Despite Houston's 3-5 record, Stroud has been playing like a top-10 quarterback all year when it comes to passing yards (2,251), yards per pass attempt (8.0), passing touchdowns (16), touchdown-to-interception ratio (16-2), passer rating (104.8) and EPA per dropback (0.18). Stroud is on pace to outperform his 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season, which should have him set for a massive payday in the offseason. (+7)

8 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes is heating up with five passing touchdowns and no interceptions across the last few weeks. However, his deep ball is still missing in action. He ranks dead last in the NFL among 31 qualified quarterbacks in air yards per pass attempt (5.6) after becoming the only quarterback in the past 20 years to average under five air yards per pass attempt in four consecutive games within a single season, per Pro Football Focus. This stretch began after deep threat wide receiver Tyquan Thornton went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Perhaps trade deadline acquisition Josh Downs can help breathe some life back into the Chiefs' passing game. (+1)

9 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott is keeping the Dallas Cowboys' season alive on life support after he dragged the Cowboys over the finish line (335 yards, two touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing) in Dallas' 27-23 win over the tanking Colts. Prescott has locked back in as of late with six passing touchdowns and no interceptions in the last three games. He ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (2,381), tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (16), ninth in touchdown-to-interception ratio (16-5) and eighth in EPA per dropback (0.14). (+3)

10 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels leads the NFL in touchdown-to-interception (7-0) as the last of the league's 31 qualified quarterbacks to not throw an interception this season, and he ranks 10th in the league in passer rating (97.4). Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett teed off on him and his struggling offensive line with three sacks last week, but Daniels had his fading Commanders in the ballgame until the very end. He is one of the few spots on the sinking ship that is the 2026 Commanders. (+3)

11 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

After a rough showing (216 passing yards, a passing touchdown and three interceptions on 22-of-32 passing plus a rushing touchdown) in the Raiders' loss against the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers, Kirk Cousins returns to the Vikings (6-2) as their savior after consecutive toothless offensive performances. Cousins' 20 passing touchdowns are the second most in the NFL while he ranks fifth in passing yards (2,340) and ninth in EPA per dropback (0.13). He'll be tested right away against a surging Green Bay Packers defense at Lambeau Field on Sunday. (-1)

12 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Drake Maye is having a Jekyll and Hyde-like 2026 season. He has six consecutive games with three-plus total touchdowns, and he has eight passing touchdowns of 30-plus yards in the last five games, which is the most in a five-game span since Patrick Mahomes across the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Maye is also the NFL's co-leader in interceptions with 11, along with Justin Herbert, after tossing three ugly ones in a 45-27 home faceplant against the Green Bay Packers. (-4)

13 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

After Caleb Williams threw two passing touchdowns in the first quarter of the Bears' narrow "Sunday Night Football" win over the Buccaneers, he threw no touchdowns and four interceptions across the game's final three quarters. Those four interceptions were the most Williams has thrown in either a collegiate or NFL game. Williams still ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage (68.7%) a nd seventh in yards per pass attempt (7.9), but he now ranks 13th in passer rating (95.4) after the worst game of his football career. He looked totally lost against Todd Bowles' blitzing defense on Sunday night, but the good news for Williams is that he has a chance to reset on the Bears' bye week in Week 10. (-8)

14 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Football looks way harder for Matthew Stafford in 2026 than it did in 2025. He has already thrown more interceptions in nine games (9 INT to 16 passing TD) than he did in 17 games last season (8 to an NFL-most 46 passing touchdowns). His nine interceptions are tied with Sam Darnold for the fourth most in the league this season. Stafford has the NFL's seventh-highest off-target throw rate (13.6%) in 2026 as he routinely misses throws with regularity this season. Stafford's 16 passing touchdowns are tied for the seventh most in the NFL, but he is a shell of himself at 38 years old. (-3)

15 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Tyler Shough played a clean game on Sunday, leading the New Orleans Saints (265 passing yards and a touchdown on 21-of-35 passing with 51 yards rushing on 10 carries) to a 23-22 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns. Shough hasn't had a lot of help from his team's run game this season, as he is the Saints' leading rusher through eight games. However, he has the Saints in the mix for first place in the NFC South at 3-5. (+3)

16 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young was mostly steady (276 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and an interception on 28-of-39 passing as well as one lost fumble) in a narrow loss against the Broncos. The Panthers were up against both the Broncos and the refs to a degree, with 13 penalties for 119 penalty yards. Young had a chance to lead a game-winning drive, but he was strip-sacked by Broncos Pro Bowl edge rusher Nik Bonitto. It's been rough for Young the last three games, averaging just 216 yards per game with five touchdowns and four interceptions. (+1)

17 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers and his AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) were on their bye in Week 9. Despite being under a month away from turning 43 years old, Rodgers can still sling it. His 24 completions of 20-plus yards are tied for the 11th most in the NFL. (-1)

18 Drew Lock Seattle Seahawks QB

Drew Lock is set to start for an injured Sam Darnold on Sunday against the Raiders. Lock has five passing touchdowns and no interceptions in three games played, including two starts, this season. Seattle has won all three of Lock's appearances in 2026. (Not ranked in Week 9)

19 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Bo Nix is playing his best football of the season with multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games for the first time in 2026. He threw for 237 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception on 25-of-37 passing. Nix still isn't scaring defenses down the field, averaging 5.6 air yards per pass attempt — the second lowest among the league's 31 qualified quarterbacks. (+1)

Just a few weeks ago, Michael Penix Jr. was No. 10 in these rankings. How is he 10 spots lower in just a few weeks? He is averaging 143.5 passing yards per game with one touchdown and five interceptions over the last two weeks in consecutive losses. That's a stark contrast to Atlanta winning three of his first five starts, while he averaged 231.4 passing yards per game with nine touchdowns and only one interception. It will be tough for him to rediscover his mojo against the Chiefs on Sunday. (+4)

21 Geno Smith New York Jets QB

The Chiefs had Geno Smith in the torture chamber (165 yards passing on 18-of-32 passing) in the Jets' 35-12 defeat on Sunday. Smith has been accurate this season, ranking fifth in the league in completion percentage (67.5%), but he just isn't scaring opponents on a weekly basis. He takes care of the football with 12 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions, but it's so clear defenses see him as a more limited quarterback physically at 36 years old. (-2)

22 J.J. McCarthy New York Giants QB

It looked for a second as though J.J. McCarthy's 2026 season was about to be over after he collapsed on the sideline with a shoulder injury, but McCarthy was able to return to action in the Giants' win over the Eagles. McCarthy is the only quarterback in the past 40 seasons with a win and no passing touchdowns in four consecutive starts. As a starter for the Giants in 2026, McCarthy is averaging 189.5 passing yards per game with no touchdowns and no turnovers for a 92.4 passer rating. (No change)

23 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Cam Ward nearly outdueled Burrow in Cincinnati in a 43-36 overtime defeat in Week 8. He threw for a career-high 304 yards, a career-high two passing touchdowns and no interceptions on 26-of-40 passing. Ward also played the best game of his season without No. 1 rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate. Ward hopes to build on that after a bye in Week 9. (+2)

24 Fernando Mendoza Las Vegas Raiders QB

Fernando Mendoza is now the starting quarterback in Las Vegas after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Vikings at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. He completed six of his eight throws for 48 yards in garbage time of a 45-17 road loss at the Patriots back in Week 5. Now, he'll make his first NFL start against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. (Not ranked in Week 9)

25 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Deshaun Watson missed Week 9 with a concussion, and the Browns lost in overtime, 23-22, at the Saints without him. He has 300 yards passing, but no passing touchdowns in his last two games played. Watson has also been the NFL's most-sacked quarterback, going down 33 times. (+1)

26 Jacoby Brissett Baltimore Ravens QB

Jacoby Brissett's tenure as the Cardinals' quarterback ended when he couldn't find success against the Cowboys' struggling defense (119 yards passing and an interception on 10-of-23 passing with four sacks taken). However, the Ravens are desperate with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injured, so Brissett gets another shot, this time in Baltimore. His 79.7 passer rating ranks 24th among 31 qualified quarterbacks this season. (Not ranked in Week 9)

27 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Baker Mayfield's right thumb is still clearly not right. Mayfield simply couldn't throw the ball downfield (243 yards passing and two interceptions on 18-of-32 passing in the Buccaneers' 27-24 "Sunday Night Football" loss against the Bears. Mayfield's 74.9 passer rating ranks 29th among 31 qualified quarterbacks this season, and the only reason he is ranked this high is that three non-qualified quarterbacks are starting in Week 10. (+1)

28 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

This season, Daniel Jones is bottom five in the NFL among 31 qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (60.3%, 27th), yards per pass attempt (5.7, 30th), touchdown-to-interception ratio (6-10, 30th) and passer rating (68.9, last). Josh Downs posted the Vince Carter gratitude gif when news broke that he was being traded from the Colts to the Chiefs in large part because he was free from Jones' clutches. Jones threw a horrific meatball sub of an interception to Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs to thwart the Colts' last-ditch comeback efforts in Week 9. (+1)

29 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

According to Pro Football Focus, Justin Herbert is the only quarterback in the 21st century to go winless while throwing an interception in each of his team's first eight games of the season. Herbert is also the only quarterback in NFL history with an interception and multiple sacks taken in that time span. His 11 interceptions this season are tied for the most in the league with Drake Maye. Herbert needs a new regime in Los Angeles to reboot him because what general manager Joe Hortiz, head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel are doing isn't working. (+1)

30 Joe Milton III Philadelphia Eagles QB

Joe Milton hasn't learned anything in his three seasons in the NFL. He is still throwing the ball way too hard on every throw, and his awareness in the pocket is lackluster. He absorbed seven sacks and lost a fumble while completing just 18 of his 34 throws for 169 yards in the Eagles' 19-11 Week 9 defeat against the Giants. Milton was the Eagles' leading rusher with 64 yards on nine carries in a game that Saquon Barkley played. That's the sole positive for Milton from Week 9. (Not ranked in Week 9)

31 Carson Beck Arizona Cardinals QB

Carson Beck is set to make his first start of his NFL career with Gardner Minshew now on injured reserve with a season-ending elbow injury. The third-round rookie led college football in passing yards (11,239) and passing touchdowns from 2023 to 2025. (Not ranked in Week 9)

32 Kyle McCord Miami Dolphins QB