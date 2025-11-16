The Kansas City Chiefs made it a point to heavily target Rashee Rice in his return from suspension with seven receptions on 10 targets for two touchdowns in Week 7. That resulted in a 31-point performance for Kansas City, its second-highest point total of the season, and it's no coincidence that Rice's involvement coincided with Kansas City's offensive success. With Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs having an additional week to prepare for the Denver Broncos, the game plan could feature more creative ways to get Rice the ball near the end zone, leading the SportsLine Machine Learning Model to project Rice as one of its top picks for Week 11 anytime TD scorer bets at +125 odds at online sports betting sites. Rice's over/under for total receptions on Sunday is 6.5, the highest total of any player in Chiefs vs. Broncos. The model also has a few other top picks for Week 11 anytime touchdown scorer bets, including Texans running back Woody Marks and Chargers running back Kimani Vidal to cash for Week 11 anytime TD scorer bets.

Targeting anytime touchdown bets is one way to approach Week 11 NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Week 11 NFL picks. It can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest bet365 bonus code, where new users receive $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

Best Week 11 NFL anytime touchdown picks:

Kimani Vidal, Chargers (+130)

Rashee Rice, Chiefs (+125)

Woody Marks, Texans (+150)

Parlay these picks for +1219 odds with a FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins: (odds subject to change)

Kimani Vidal, Chargers (+130)

The sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has a touchdown in two of his last three games, including scoring last week against the Steelers. Vidal had one of his best performances of the season, rushing for 95 yards last week as he's become an integral part of the Chargers' offense with Omarion Hampton (ankle) out. Vidal played 93% of snaps last week, and although that's an outlier for him and nearly any running back in the NFL, the second-year runner has had a continued high workload, playing more than 70% of snaps in three straight weekends. He's also played at least 64% of snaps in five straight games. The Chargers play the Jaguars, who have allowed a touchdown to an opposing running back in back-to-back weeks. The model projects Vidal to score in nearly 50% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

Click here to bet on Vidal as a Week 11 anytime touchdown scorer at FanDuel, where new users receive $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Rashee Rice, Chiefs (+125)

The Chiefs have dominated the Broncos in the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid era, going 13-1 against Denver as a duo. Injuries and suspensions have slowed Rice's start, but the third-year receiver has 12 touchdowns in 23 career games, including five touchdowns in seven games over the last two seasons. Rice has scored in two of three games this season, and scored in two of the three games he started and finished last year before a season-ending knee injury. Rice has 26 targets in three games this season, including at least seven in all three games, and the model projects Rice to be a featured part of the game plan again. The model projects Rice to score in 48% of simulations, showcasing value at +125 odds.

Click here to bet on Rice as a Week 11 anytime touchdown scorer at DraftKings, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Woody Marks, Texans (+150)

The fourth-round rookie took complete control of the Houston backfield last weekend, and although consistently playing 80% of snaps may not be realistic, there is a clear RB1 in Houston now. Marks rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries for 4.5 yards per rush and a touchdown in a 36-29 win over the Jaguars last week. He played 80% of snaps and played 60 snaps in the game, 50 snaps more than Nick Chubb. He has four touchdowns over his last six games, with at least one score in three of those contests. The Texans play the Titans, who have allowed the most touchdowns to running backs this season (14). The model gives Marks a 53% chance of scoring, showcasing strong value at his odds.

Click here to bet on Marks as a Week 11 anytime touchdown scorer at FanDuel, where new users receive $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Want more Week 11 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL picks for some top anytime touchdown scorer NFL player props for Week 11. Now, get NFL Week 11 projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 11 NFL game, including Broncos vs. Chiefs, Packers vs. Giants and Lions vs. Eagles. Finally, SportsLine expert RJ White, who is 110-80-1 (+2813) over his last 191 NFL picks, has locked in multiple Week 11 NFL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.

Want more huge paydays? The model has also built a five-leg Week 11 NFL parlay that would pay almost 25-1. Check out the model's Week 11 NFL parlay only at SportsLine. Visit SportsLine to see the parlay.