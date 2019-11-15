Week 11 NFL best bets: Cardinals cover against 49ers, Cowboys romp and more of Jason La Canfora's picks

Seems like a long time ago when we were 12-5-1 doesn't it? Pretty brutal to be sitting here at 16-16-1 after that Thursday night debacle in which Mason Rudolph totally devolved. Our run of bad luck continues. Let's see if we can change it up this weekend. By and large I feel like this is a week when superior teams will flex their muscles, although that didn't get me as far as I thought it would a week ago!

Cowboys (-7) at Lions

These are the games the Cowboys win big. Teams like the Lions are where Dallas feasts and their offense should have no trouble cutting up Detroit at every level. The Lions without MVP-caliber QB Matt Stafford are in deep deep trouble and unlike a week ago when the Bears couldn't move the ball, either, this week they'll be playing from behind early and often. Detroit isn't great on the ground and that's one area when you can hurt the Cowboys. Dak Prescott pads his stats for his next contract big-time here and Dallas wins by double digits.

Week 11 is here, and if you're wondering which teams will cover the spread, Pete Prisco, R.J. White and Will Brinson have the answers. The guys break down every game, offer gambling tips and more on the Pick Six Podcast, listen below and subscribe here for NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

The Raiders have a vibrant, robust, diverse offense and the Bengals have the worst defense in football. The Bengals keep losing players to IR and the ones they have aren't very good. Still no A.J. Green. The rookie quarterback won't have a chance with no offensive line to speak up and the Raiders have been getting after the quarterback much better lately. I see Oakland being up by multiple scores at the half and not really letting up all that much either. The Bengals really don't do anything well and this looks like another game to me that they lose by 20 points or more.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 11 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine to see their NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated picks.

Cardinals (+10) at 49ers

Chandler Jones is having a dominant season and that 49ers offense is not in great shape right now. Jimmy G is coming off a very rough outing and he is running out of people to throw the ball too, not that he had an abundance to begin with. I see no signs of a 49ers secondary receiver emerging, and you take out George Kittle and you look at the issues on the offensive line and Arizona already has a good feel for the 49ers. I honestly don't think an upset is out of the question here. Kyler Murray can keep the 49ers defense guessing a bit and if Arizona can just make a play or two in the red zone, I really believe this will be a game until the final whistle.