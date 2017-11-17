Week 11 NFL Bets: Falcons top Seahawks in Seattle and more of Pete Prisco's Best Bets

This is how bad my Best Bets have gone the past two weeks: my CBS Sports colleague Nick Kostos has passed me in the Westgate SuperContest standings as part of Team OddsShark.

That's losing big.

After a 4-1 record in Week 8, I was a combined 2-8 the past two weeks. That's awful. Just when I dig out from a big hole to get to .500, I am quickly down deep in the abyss. I am now 22-28-1 on the season.

A .500 record never looked so good.

I did take the Steelers -6.5 last night to get Week 11 off to a good start. Let's hope that it's something to build on going forward.

I have two favorites and two 'dogs with my four remaining contest picks. Since I picked the Thursday game, I have added a bonus pick here to give you five Best Bets.

But the way things are going you might be better off with just four.

Can I beg for a turnaround week?

Please?

Please?

Please?

I know how good Chiefs coach Andy Reid is off a bye. And I know that the Giants have been a disaster this season and looked like they quit last week in San Francisco. But the Chiefs, with a 30th-ranked defense, should not be giving this big number on the road. The Giants keep it close.

When a good offense like the Rams goes against a top defense like the Vikings, the defense usually wins out. The Rams lead the NFL in scoring offense, but the Vikings are fifth in scoring defense. This will be a close game, but I think the Vikings will win it and cover the number behind that defense.

I liked this game even before the Bills decided let rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman get his first start of the year. With Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram coming at him all day, it could lead to a few turnovers for Peterman. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is in the concussion protocol, but he is expected to play. Chargers big.

Falcons +2.5 at Seahawks

Without Richard Sherman, the Seahawks have issues on defense, and he is the one guy who could match up with Falcons receiver Julio Jones if need be. The Saints have now lost their best edge rusher in Cliff Avril and best corner in Sherman. That's hard to overcome, even at home, against an offense that seemed to get it going last week. Falcons take it in an upset.

Bonus pick: Patriots -6.5 vs. Raiders (in Mexico City)

Tom Brady carved up the Broncos defense last week with his quick-passing game. The Raiders aren't close to being as good as the Broncos on defense. Brady will hold a seven-on-seven drill during this game, eating the Raiders defense alive. Derek Carr won't be able to keep up. Blow out.