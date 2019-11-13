Week 11 NFL bets: The surprising team that's hottest vs. spread, plus parlays, line moves and more tips

With the Saints not only failing to cover last week, ending a 6-0 streak against the spread, but also losing their game outright, there's a new juggernaut against the spread, and it's a team universally acknowledged as a dangerous out that can beat anyone at any time. Say hello to the unstoppable Miami Dolphins.

It's true -- the Dolphins have covered five straight games against the spread, the longest such active streak in the NFL. That includes outright wins in their last two games. And even though Ryan Fitzpatrick certainly makes a difference under center, Miami's latest win came largely thanks to their defense, which surrendered its lowest yardage total of the season while generating three turnovers, despite coming into the game with just four takeaways in their first eight games.

The progress Brian Flores has made on the defensive side of the ball is apparent; after the Dolphins defense allowed 19 offensive touchdowns in their first four games before the bye with at least three scores in all of them, they've buckled down to give up just nine offensive touchdowns in their last five, including just one score each in their last two games. Yes, some of it has to do with quality of competition, but we should also acknowledge that their run has come after dealing away talent and losing some of their other best players to injury, with Xavien Howard playing one game after the bye before hitting injured reserve and Reshad Jones also only making one appearance since the bye.

It appears the Dolphins have improved enough on the defensive side of the ball to have success against limited offenses, and another comes to town in the form of the Bills in Week 11. While Buffalo won their first meeting 31-21, Buffalo had just 305 yards of offense in the entire game and trailed entering the fourth quarter. The final score was boosted by Micah Hyde returning an onside kick for a touchdown, but the game was certainly much closer than the score.

And the market is giving the Dolphins an excellent chance to extend their ATS winning streak to six games by making them 5.5-point underdogs at home against the Bills. On one hand, it shows how much the perceived gap between these two teams has closed after the Bills were 17-point home favorites back in Week 7; put both those games on a neutral field, and the 14-point gap in the first game shrinks to 8.5 points this week.

But are were sure it's moved enough? While the Dolphins have outperformed expectations week in and week out since their Week 5 bye, the Bills have struggled to prove their as good as their hot start made them seem. The defense had three of its worst performances of the season in its last four games, and Josh Allen hasn't done much to inspire confidence in the offense lighting up the scoreboard. The offense ranks 26th in points per drive as it largely relies on the defense to keep the game close. That's not a recipe for winning by a touchdown or more on the road.

In a somewhat related note, the team with the longest active ATS slump is the Buccaneers at 0-5, though they're not playing as poorly as that statistic would suggest. They won but didn't cover against the Cardinals this week, took the Seahawks into overtime in Seattle the week before, and really should have beaten the Titans the week before that as well. They've also been money when betting the total, as seven straight Bucs games have gone over. This week they're 5.5-point home 'dogs against the Saints with a total of 50.5.

If you want to know which sides I like, you can find that info at the SportsLine link below, where all my rated plays appear during the season along with my five SuperContest picks each week

Over at SportsLine, I'll be posting my picks for Week 11 throughout the week.

Big line moves (lookaheads)

Bills -5.5 at Dolphins (was BUF -7.5)

Cardinals at 49ers -11.5 (was SF -13.5)

Bengals at Raiders -10.5 (was OAK -8.5)

Falcons at Panthers -5.5 (was CAR -7)

Lookaheads are lines that are posted for matchups before the previous week's games. Analyzing the biggest movers is beneficial for smart bettors, who have a chance to examine those moves to determine whether there's value in playing against a potential overreaction. Throw out the one involving a quarterback injury last week, and fading the line moves in this spot went 2-0.

Skipping Bills-Dolphins after talking about it above, the Cardinals-49ers rematch is interesting. The Niners were 10-point favorites in Arizona two weeks ago, but that game was on a Thursday, which is a taller order for the team that has to travel on the short week, so you would probably expect this line to be higher than it is. The 49ers were in control heading into the fourth quarter of that first meeting and somehow gave up an 88-yard touchdown to turn a 10-point game into a three-point final. Despite losing their last three games, the Cardinals have covered five of their last six, and while the 49ers suffered their first loss on Monday night, it was the third time they failed to cover in their last four games.

The Raiders gain another two points on the line after winning a close one on Thursday night while the Bengals got embarrassed at home against the Ravens. Cincinnati already ranked as probably the worst team in the league heading into Ryan Finley's first start, so I'm not sure how much the blowout loss changed their value. The Raiders are on a roll, but they haven't won by double digits yet this year and have only managed it one time since Week 2 of the 2017 season.

The Falcons' upset win in New Orleans has knocked their Week 11 line down with the market now perceiving them as competitive. While the Panthers are coming off a loss in Green Bay, they didn't look bad in that game and actually came within a yard of scoring at the end, which could have sent the game into overtime pending the two-point try. This matchup could come down to whether the Atlanta defense fixed its issues during the bye or the big win over the Saints was a one-off.

Where DVOA disagrees with line

Jets at Redskins -1

Bengals at Raiders -10.5

Bears at Rams -6.5

Chiefs -4 vs. Chargers

Part of my research each week is calculating the DVOA (or DAVE, which is partially reflective of preseason projections) as tracked by Football Outsiders and seeing where the metric has a significant disagreement with the market. Now that defensive adjustments have been included following Week 4, I'll include that analysis here.

The Redskins are in a tier with the Bengals as Dolphins as the worst teams in the league per DVOA, and since they don't have much of a home-field advantage, that gives us plenty of value on the visiting team if last week's quality performance wasn't a mirage. With my one-point home-field rating for Washington, my metric estimates this line should be about Jets -3.5 based on DVOA.

The Bengals-Raiders game makes another appearance, but here DVOA says the line should be even higher with the Bengals as the league's worst team. The metric would make this line Raiders -13.

The Rams haven't done anything to earn this much of an advantage against a mediocre Bears team, and when you factor in the Rams' lower home-field rating, this line should be somewhere around Rams -2.5. We correctly identified the Rams as a good fade in this section last week, despite a lot of other trends pointing to the team as a strong play.

The final game is being played on a neutral field in Mexico City, but the DVOA disparity is so wide between the Chiefs and Chargers that our metric says this line should be more like Chiefs -7.5. Of course, we overestimated the Chiefs in this section last week, and it's possible their offensive line injuries and a potentially less than 100 percent Patrick Mahomes could be a factor.

Fading the public

Patriots -3.5 at Eagles

If 80% of the action or more is on one side of a line, you want to be thinking about taking the other side, a practice commonly known as fading the public. If the consensus thinks it has a game figured out, that should be flashing warning signs for you. All betting trends data is from Sports Insights as of Tuesday night.

While I'm not going to tell you to blindly fade the Patriots in this spot coming off a bye when they're getting 80 percent of the tickets, I will point out the teams we faded in this section went 2-0-1 against the spread last week. Other sides with 70% or more of the tickets that could get to 80% and earn fade consideration include Cardinals +11.5, Raiders -10.5, Jets +1, Bears +6.5, Vikings -10.5 and Ravens -4.

Underdog parlay of the week

Dolphins +200 vs. Bills

Jaguars +125 at Colts

The Dolphins are an obvious call after talking them up in the lede, as their game against a limited Bills offense should be closer than the spread indicates. There are a lot of other interesting teams out there, but I settled on a Jaguars squad coming off a bye, which is a great spot when a team is on the road and upgrading at quarterback with the return of Nick Foles. If Jacoby Brissett's knee is still an issue by Sunday, you could argue the Jags could be favored here. Playing both these teams gives us a +575 payout as we chase our second winning underdog parlay of the year, and if you want to throw in Steelers +135 on Thursday night and chase a payout around 15/1, I'm not stopping you.

Teaser of the week

Panthers +0.5 vs. Falcons

Jets +7 at Redskins

The Panthers made an appearance in our lookahead section after the Falcons' upset win bumped their standing in the market up. We'll play against that and fade them winning twice in a row on the road. I wouldn't mind tying that tease to the Saints as well and just needing them to win against the Bucs, but I prefer to fade the Redskins with the second leg of our teaser. Their one win this season was by one point, and it probably would have been a loss if Miami had played Ryan Fitzpatrick for 60 minutes. They also lost by double digits to questionable teams like the Bills, Giants, and Bears. I can't see them blowing out anybody, can you?

The teaser of the week is just 5-5 this year after a 12-5 run in 2018, but we were able to cover last week despite losing much of our tease value when Matthew Stafford was ruled out. Even with the injury, the Lions covered our teased +8.5 line, giving us a win when paired with the runaway Ravens victory.