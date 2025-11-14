Your Week 11 NFL betting guide would be smart observe the trends, regardless if you want to follow them with Week 11 NFL predictions. The Browns are the only team undefeated ATS at home, and they are 7.5-point home underdogs to the Ravens, per the latest NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 4-0 ATS on the road as they'll visit the Rams (-3) on Sunday. So, should you back the Browns or Seahawks with Week 11 NFL bets or as a part of an NFL parlay?

The aforementioned are two of the nine divisional matchups this week, with others including Panthers vs. Falcons (-3.5), Bears vs. Vikings (-3), and Chiefs vs. Broncos (+3.5). The likes of Bijan Robinson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have had lots of success versus their rivals, so should your Week 11 NFL picks include any of them as part of your NFL DFS strategy, within Fantasy football lineups or among NFL player props?

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 11 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Cowboys (-3.5, 49.5) covering against the Raiders on Monday. The model has Dallas covering in 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Jags' Travis Etienne as one of its top value picks at running back, while Tampa's Cade Otton is among the best values at tight end for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 11 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. He has the Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week. Get his full Week 11 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Steelers' Aaron Rodgers is projected to be a top-12 Fantasy quarterback this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 on a 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 11 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Bears (+2.5, 48.5) covering versus Minnesota, which cashes over 50% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 11 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Jeff Hochman, who is 5-1 (+485) over his last six picks in Ravens games is backing Cleveland (+8.5) to cover at home versus Baltimore. "Cleveland has a point differential of -15.3 in unfamiliar territory, while at home, they post a +9.0 point differential in the Dawg Pound. The Ravens crushed the Browns 41-17 as 12.5-point home chalk despite getting outgained 322-242 back in Week 2 with Joe Flacco under center... Myles Garrett called out his team after last week's loss, and the Browns will be highly motivated in this division matchup. With 15-25 mph winds and a 50% chance of light rain, we have the makings of a closer-than-expected low-scoring contest." Hochman's NFL best bets for Week 11 can be found here.

Eagles vs. Lions 'Sunday Night Football' picks

NFC contenders meet on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Lions travel to take on the Eagles. Philadelphia has bounced back from a shocking road loss against the Giants to win three straight. The Lions, meanwhile, blew out Washington last week 44-22, and they've now alternated wins and losses in their last five games. R.J. White is on a sizzling 13-1 run on NFL spread picks, and he's backing Detroit (+2), saying, "The Eagles gutted out a tough win in Green Bay on Monday, but it was not an impressive showing by their offense, which managed eight or fewer yards in six of 10 offensive series. The defense was very much bend but don't break, with the Packers scoring once on six drives into Philly territory. This is a much tougher opponent, especially with Dan Campbell taking over playcalling duties on offense. The Lions also have a D-line capable of neutralizing Philly's strength up front and limiting scoring once again. I expect the Lions to win this game outright." Get more 'Sunday Night Football' picks at SportsLine.