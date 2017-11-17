Week 11 NFL DFS: Keep Mark Ingram and Mike Evans out of your DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Whether you're entering daily fantasy football cash games or tournaments on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to know which players DFS pro Mike McClure hates this week. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through this season.

He has cashed multiple tournament lineups already and he has done it by staying away from massive busts. In Week 10, he recommended avoiding Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton. Instead, he rostered Giants receiver Sterling Shepard.

The result? Hilton followed a massive performance in Week 9 with a dud in Week 10, catching just two passes for 23 yards. Shephard, who was a huge value at just $5,700 on FanDuel, went wild, catching 11 passes for 142 yards.

Now, McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any daily fantasy football tournament, 50-50 cash game or head-to-head contest for NFL Week 11. Avoid them all like the plague:

1. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers: Rivers is listed as questionable while he works through the concussion protocol. He has an attractive price point at $5,900 against the Bills, who were just destroyed by the Saints, but McClure isn't interested. The Bills just gave up six rushing TDs to the Saints, so look for production from Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler instead of Rivers, if he does play.

2. Mark Ingram, RB, Saints: Don't chase the box score with Mark Ingram. While his production and opportunity have risen in recent weeks, he's not scoring three touchdowns again this week against Washington, which is in the top half of the league in rushing defense. There are better options in the same price range that will be lower owned in DFS contests.

3. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers: Evans returns from his suspension as the most expensive wide receiver on DraftKings. While McClure likes Evans, he's not confident in Ryan Fitzpatrick's ability to get him the ball like Jameis Winston could. There are a lot better plays for your money this week.

4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings: Adam Thielen is clearly the top target in Minnesota right now. With Diggs, McClure says you're basically hoping he turns one of his five targets into a long touchdown. Look for cheaper players who will see more targets in Week 11.

5. Evan Engram, TE, Giants: McClure has been a huge Engram supporter all season, but he's benching him this week against Kansas City. Engram has scored a touchdown in four straight games, but McClure expects Sterling Shepard to do most of the damage for the Giants as the Chiefs lock down Engram.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 11 optimal lineup from a professional DFS player who has rostered multiple profitable lineups already this year and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.