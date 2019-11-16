Week 11 NFL expert picks and Vegas predictions: Jaguars, Jets cover

There's plenty of NFL news to dissect heading into Sunday's action. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) has been ruled out of Detroit's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, a game in which the Lions are now 6.5-point underdogs, according to the latest NFL odds. The Falcons (+5.5), meanwhile, are coming off an impressive road victory over the Saints and now face a Carolina Panthers team that has lost two of its last three games. Should Matt Ryan and the Falcons be among your top NFL bets on Sunday? Can Tom Brady and the Patriots rebound from a disappointing 37-20 loss by taking down Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5)? And can Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens (-4) to their sixth consecutive victory against Deshaun Watson and the Texans in one of the most highly-anticipated Week 11 NFL games? Those are the types of questions fans will have to ask themselves before locking in their Week 11 NFL picks.

Picking NFL games has been extremely profitable if you've listened to CBS Sports NFL editor R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of White's NFL expert picks over the last two-plus seasons, you'd be up over $2,100. Smart bettors tail his selections.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst, and over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 242-199 on NFL picks against the spread. The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has also cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years.

Now, he's back and crushing his SuperContest selections again in 2019. Head to SportsLine to see all his picks. This week, we can tell you White loves the Jaguars (+2.5) on the road against the Colts.

"The Jaguars have had Indy's number lately, going 7-0-1 against the spread since 2015 including a 6-0 shutout last year where Frank Reich's squad had no answer for the Jacksonville defense," White told SportsLine. "Having Nick Foles back could mean the Colts' defense is hit with plays and concepts they haven't seen on tape, and he figures to be an upgrade for the offense even after Gardner Minshew had his bright moments. Jacksonville's defense might be the best unit in this game, and road teams coming off a bye have been profitable against the spread long-term. I can see the Jaguars winning this game even though Jacoby Brissett is back."

Another shocker: White says the Jets (+1) cover at Washington. "Washington's passing offense is atrocious, with incredibly low yardage totals since Bill Callahan doesn't even bother to throw," White said. "I doubt Dwayne Haskins has gotten leaps and bounds better over the bye, so I expect a lot of running the ball again this week. But the Jets are No. 1 in yards per rush allowed and No. 2 in rush DVOA on defense, so they should be able to stop that attack. And with the Jets' offense looking like it's finally on the upswing, we can trust them to not be shut down by a mediocre defense in Washington, where the Redskins have lost eight straight games."

White also is calling for a favorite to get absolutely shocked this week, and who it is will surprise you. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So which teams should you back in Week 11? And which favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 11, plus see which underdog is going to shock the NFL, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.