Week 11 NFL injuries: Adam Thielen limited to start week while Stefon Diggs, James Conner practice in full

Coming out of their Week 10 bye, the Vikings were expected to be getting back key receiver Stefon Diggs, who didn't play in Week 9 due to a rib injury. And Diggs in fact practiced in full on Wednesday, making it appear he'll be ready to return for a Week 11 matchup with the Bears. But fellow receiver Adam Thielen also found himself on the injury report to open the week, as he was just a limited participant in practice due to calf and lower back injuries. The fact that he was able to practice at all means we shouldn't hit the panic button just yet, but it is interesting that Diggs is the healthier of the two coming out of the bye.

Key players who were unable to practice on Wednesday due to injury include Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, Lions receiver Marvin Jones and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin.

One key player who was also a full participant at practice was Steelers running back James Conner, who suffered a concussion in his team's Thursday night blowout win over the Panthers. He figures to see his regular role in Week 11 against the Jaguars.

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for Thursday below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 11. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Packers at Seahawks (-2.5)

Wednesday's injury reports

Panthers (-4) at Lions

Panthers receiver Torrey Smith is the only one who couldn't practice at all to start the week, while quarterback Cam Newton, tight end Greg Olsen and center Ryan Kalil were all limited. Lions receiver Marvin Jones (knee) didn't practice on Wednesday, and if his bone bruise keeps him out of this game, Kenny Golladay could be in for a massive amount of targets. Corner Darius Slay (knee) was one of six players limited to start the week, and that defense could really use him back after he missed Week 10.

Cowboys at Falcons (-3.5)



The Cowboys were missing nine players from practice to start the week, including key offensive linemen Tyron Smith (back) and Zack Martin (knee) as well as linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), receiver Tavon Austin (groin) and five defensive linemen. The Falcons were still missing kicker Matt Bryant (groin), while linebacker Deion Jones (foot) was limited in his return from injured reserve.

Bengals at Ravens (-5.5)

Seven Bengals didn't practice on Wednesday due to injury, including receiver A.J. Green, who is unlikely to rejoin the lineup this week. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip) was one of five players limited, and he could be a big boost for a defense that has looked terrible in recent weeks. The Ravens were without Joe Flacco (hip) at practice coming out of their bye, and it's an open question of who would start if he can't go.

Vikings at Bears (-2.5)

Three Vikings were unable to practice coming out of the bye, including linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin). Receiver Adam Thielen (back, calf) was limited to begin the week, while fellow target hog Stefon Diggs (rib) was a full practice and should be good to go for this matchup. Running back Dalvin Cook wasn't on the injury report at all. The only player on the Bears' injury report to start the week was reserve tight end Dion Sims, who didn't practice due to a concussion.

Eagles at Saints (-8.5)

The Eagles remain beat up at corner, with Ronald Darby done for the year and Jalen Mills (foot) remaining a DNP on Wednesday, but Sidney Jones (hamstring) was able to get in a limited practice. So did right tackle Lane Johnson (knee). Running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) remains sidelined. The Saints were missing two players at practice, and both defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) and tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) are likely to miss this week and probably more. Four more players were limited due to injury, including fellow linemen Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and Andrus Peat (hip).

Titans at Colts (-2.5)

The Titans are a bit beat up on the offensive line, with interior linemen Quinton Spain (ankle) and Corey Levin (illness) not practicing as well as tackle Jack Conklin limited due to a concussion. Receiver Taywan Taylor (foot) also missed practice on Wednesday. Six Colts players missed practice due to injury to start the week, including safeties Malik Hooker (hip), Clayton Geathers (knee) and Mike Mitchell (calf).

Texans (-3) at Redskins

The Texans came out of their bye with no active-roster players unable to practice, and not only that, running back D'Onta Foreman was back at practice for this first time this year as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles. He should be back on the field at some point in December. Seven Texans were limited Wednesday, including receivers DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Keke Coutee (hamstring). Six Redskins didn't practice to start the week, including running back Chris Thompson (rib), receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and tackle Trent Williams (thumb). Two other tackles were limited, Morgan Moses (knee) and Ty Nsekhe (ankle), as was running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder).

Buccaneers at Giants (-1.5)

Seven Bucs players were held out of practice with injury, including receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) and linebacker Lavonte David (knee). Running backs Peyton Barber (ankle, shoulder) and Ronald Jones (hamstring) were both limited, leaving the team with plenty of uncertainty at the position in what should be a great matchup. Despite coming off a short week with the Monday game, the Giants had just two depth players listed as DNP on Wednesday, with linebacker Alec Ogletree (rib) also limited.

Broncos at Chargers (-7)

Linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) was one of two DNPs to start the week for the Broncos. Running back Royce Freeman (ankle), receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee) and corner Bradley Roby (ankle) were all limited, and all figure to have a good shot at playing this week. The Chargers welcomed Joey Bosa (foot) back to practice for this first time this year on Wednesday, as he was a limited participant. Even if they only have him for a limited number of snaps on Sunday, he could have a big impact on this game. Tight end Antonio Gates (knee) and corner Trevor Williams (knee) didn't practice at all for the Chargers.

Raiders at Cardinals (-4.5)

Steelers (-5.5) at Jaguars

Steelers running back James Conner suffered a concussion in the team's Thursday night win last week, but he was back practicing in full on Wednesday and should be good to go for this matchup. Tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) were the only DNPs due to injury. The Jaguars had corner A.J. Bouye (calf) back at practice in a limited fashion, and he would be a massive boost for the defense in this matchup if he can play. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (triceps) was also limited to start the week.