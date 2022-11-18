Now that we are 10 weeks through the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. The Buffalo Bills will be without a couple of defensive starters Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has an illness, but is expected to play vs. Carolina, and Ja'Marr Chase is not yet ready to return to the lineup due to his hip injury.

Below, we will break down the final injury reports for all 26 teams left to play this week. Who's in? Who's out? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (-8)

Njoku is questionable to play due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Newsome popped up on the injury report Friday, as he was limited in practice with a head injury. He is listed as questionable to play as well.

The Bills will be without a couple defensive starters, as Edmunds and Rousseau have already been ruled out with injuries. Poyer is listed as questionable with an elbow injury, but was a full participant in practice on Friday. Elam is questionable as well due to an ankle injury, but he was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday. In what is good news for Buffalo, star quarterback Josh Allen carries no injury designation into this weekend with his elbow issue. He was a "limited participant" in practice all week.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (-13)

Baker Mayfield returns to the starting lineup for the Panthers this week, and Walker won't even be suited up, as he has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Carolina will also be without Burris in the secondary due to an illness and concussion, while Ioannidis won't be featured on the defensive front due to a calf injury. Both players did not practice all week. Second-year cornerback Horn is questionable to play due to a foot injury, but he was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Jackson is listed as questionable to play, as he sat out of Friday practice with an illness. Head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play. Andrews is listed as questionable as well, but he was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. He sounds like he's truly questionable -- as is Edwards -- who was limited all week.

Bellinger is still out with his eye injury, while Neal is doubtful due to his knee issue. The rookie right tackle was a limited participant in practice all week. Wide receivers Golladay and Robinson are questionable to play due to hamstring injuries. Both players were limited participants in practice all week -- although Robinson sat out on Thursday. Lawrence was limited with a back injury on Thursday and Friday, and is listed as questionable to play.

Chase won't return this week due to his hip injury. Tupou and Hill won't play either due to calf and shoulder injuries, respectively. Evans and Flowers are listed as questionable to play after being limited participants in practice all week.

Witherspoon is the only player listed on the Steelers' final injury report, as he is again out with a hamstring injury. He hasn't played since Week 8. In what is honestly incredible news, Minkah Fitzpatrick will return to the lineup, just over a week after undergoing an appendectomy.

