Week 11 NFL injuries: Joe Flacco doubtful, Marvin Jones out, Adam Thielen cleared to play

The Ravens are unlikely to have starting quarterback Joe Flacco in their divisional matchup with the Bengals, as he's been ruled doubtful to play with a hip injury. Flacco didn't practice all week, but coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that he wouldn't need to practice to start if the team thinks he's healthy enough to play. That appears unlikely at this point. Rookie Lamar Jackson popped up on the injury report Thursday with an illness, but he avoided a final injury tag and is good to go. Robert Griffin III will be active on game day as well, and it's possible both Griffin and Jackson see the field.

The Lions shipped out one of their top receivers before the trade deadline, and another will miss this week's game against the Panthers due to a knee injury. Marvin Jones was unable to practice all week before being ruled out Friday, leaving Kenny Golladay as the unquestioned target monster for this matchup. The secondary options will come down to T.J. Jones, Theo Riddick and possibly guys like Brandon Powell and Bruce Ellington.

The Vikings will have both their star receivers on the field for Sunday's key matchup with the Bears in Chicago as Adam Thielen (back, calf) practiced in full on Friday and avoided a final injury tag after being limited during the week. Thielen, who caught touchdowns in six straight games heading into the Week 10 bye, will be joined by Stefon Diggs (rib), who sat in the team's final game before the bye but practiced in full this week and is good to go. The Bears secondary will have their hands full slowing down the Minnesota passing game.

You can find out everything you need to know about this week's injury reports below.

Listen to Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and R.J. White break down the slate and make our picks against the spread on Friday's Pick Six Podcast:

Panthers (-4.5) at Lions



With Smith out, Curtis Samuel and rookie D.J. Moore figure to pick up the slack. That's the only injury concern for the Panthers this week, with Cam Newton (shoulder), Greg Olsen (foot) and Ryan Kalil (ankle) all practicing in full on Friday. The Lions are going to be shorthanded at receiver with Jones out, leaving T.J. Jones and running back/slot weapon Theo Riddick to pick up the slack. Their defensive line could also be an issue with Robinson out and Ansah and Harrison limited all week before drawing questionable tags. Corner Darius Slay (knee) is ready to return after a full practice on Friday.

Which teams should you back in Week 11 of the NFL season? And which Super Bowl contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.

Cowboys at Falcons (-3)

The Cowboys are dealing with a ton of injuries on defense, with Lee, Irving and Charlton out among other issues. That could be an issue against a top-notch Atlanta offense. Martin and Williams were both limited Thursday and Friday, so the team could be shorthanded on the offensive line as well. However, left tackle Tyron Smith (back) was upgraded to full practice on Friday and is good to go. The Falcons activated Jones from injured reserve earlier this week but they're not quite ready to put him back on the field after a week of limited practices. One player who is ready to return is kicker Matt Bryant, who has been sidelined since Week 6 due to a hamstring injury.

Bengals at Ravens (-4)

The Bengals are hurting at receiver behind Tyler Boyd, though Green was re-listed as doubtful after initially being ruled out by the team. That's not ideal heading into a matchup with a strong Ravens defense. Running back Joe Mixon (knee) is good to go after being limited on Thursday. The Bengals will finally get back corner Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular) as well, even if Kirkpatrick can't go. Flacco appears to be on track to miss this game, and while one tackle will join him on the sidelines, it looks like Stanley will be available to protect the blindside of the replacement quarterback.

Vikings at Bears (-2.5)

The big news for the Vikings is that Adam Thielen (back, calf) is good to go after being limited in practice earlier in the week. With Stefon Diggs (rib) returning to action after being held out in Week 9 and running back Dalvin Cook not on the injury report at all, the Vikings' key skill position players are at full strength for the first time in a long time. Nichols has been a solid rotational player on the Bears line, getting a sack last week. He popped up on the injury report for the first time Friday as limited.

Eagles at Saints (-8)

The Eagles secondary is in trouble with Mills and especially Darby out, but Sidney Jones (hamstring) avoided a final designation and should return to at least put up something of a fight against the explosive Saints offense. Getting Johnson on the field would go a long way toward helping the offense try and keep up on the scoreboard. Armstead and Davenport are dealing with multiweek injuries, but the Saints are otherwise healthy for this matchup. All six players who were limited in Thursday's practice were upgraded to full participants on Friday, including five other offensive linemen.

Titans at Colts (-1.5)

Titans: RB David Fluellen (knee) OUT; WR Taywan Taylor (foot), WR Tajae Sharpe (ankle), G Quinton Spain (ankle) QUESTIONABLE



RB David Fluellen (knee) OUT; WR Taywan Taylor (foot), WR Tajae Sharpe (ankle), G Quinton Spain (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Colts: TE Erik Swoope (knee), TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle), CB D.J. Killings (ankle) OUT; CB Nate Hairston (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip, illness) QUESTIONABLE



The Titans could be a bit shorthanded at receiver, as Taylor didn't practice all week and Sharpe popped up on the injury report for the first time Friday as a limited participant. While Spain is in danger of missing the game after limited practices on Thursday and Friday, the O-line will have right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), who practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. The Colts secondary may be down a few key players, as Hooker didn't practice all week and Hairston was a DNP on Thursday and Friday. Guard Quenton Nelson (back), center Ryan Kelly (knee) and linebacker Darius Leonard (hamstring) all missed practice for the first time Friday but none received final injury tags.

Texans (-3) at Redskins

Coutee was limited in practice all week but still has a chance to see his first game action since Week 7. DeAndre Hopkins (foot) was also limited all week but is good to go for this one. Washington continues to be shorthanded at the skill positions, leaving Kapri Bibbs as the complement to Adrian Peterson. Williams recently underwent thumb surgery and was not expected to play this week, but it appears he has at least a shot of suiting up with the questionable tag.

Buccaneers at Giants (-1.5)

An already bad Bucs defense is missing several key players with Curry, David and Evans out, and the Giants offense could end up having a great game in this matchup. Godwin didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to practice in full on Friday before drawing a questionable tag. Jansen was limited on Thursday and Friday as he tries to make it on the field for this game. The Giants have five players on the final injury report, but all practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and are good to go.

Broncos at Chargers (-7)

Broncos: G Max Garcia (knee), ILB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (ankle) OUT



G Max Garcia (knee), ILB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (ankle) OUT Chargers: CB Trevor Williams (knee) OUT; TE Antonio Gates (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot) QUESTIONABLE



The Broncos lost Garcia to a torn ACL in Thursday's practice, and he'll join Ron Leary and Matt Paradis on the injured reserve. The offensive line is set up to be a problem for the team for the rest of the year, and that's terrible news considering who the Chargers might be getting back this week. Bosa could be ready to make his season debut for the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion this week, and his presence would give the defensive line a boost even if he doesn't handle a full complement of snaps out of the gate. Receiver Keenan Allen showed up on the injury report on Thursday as limited with hip and finger issues, but he avoided a final injury designation, as did Mike Williams, who was limited Thursday with a groin issue.

Raiders at Cardinals (-5.5)

Raiders: WR Jordy Nelson (knee), WR Martavis Bryant (knee) OUT; LB Kyle Wilber (knee), GB Gareon Conley (groin), CB Nick Nelson (illness) QUESTIONABLE



WR Jordy Nelson (knee), WR Martavis Bryant (knee) OUT; LB Kyle Wilber (knee), GB Gareon Conley (groin), CB Nick Nelson (illness) QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: WR Chad Williams (ankle), S Budda Baker (knee) OUT; OT D.J. Humphries (knee), G Mike Iupati (back), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Rodney Gunter (NIR), S Rudy Ford (heel), K Phil Dawson (hip) QUESTIONABLE



Nelson didn't practice all week but was initially tagged as questionable for this game; however, the team quickly downgraded him to out. With Bryant also out, the Raiders are down to Brandon LaFell as their top receiver in this matchup. The Raiders continue to have most of their offensive line on the injury report, but all are good to go for this game. The Cardinals have uncertainty on the O-line with Humphries and Iupati both limited on Friday, and Nkemdiche might be a longshot to play after being downgraded to DNP on Friday. Linebacker Josh Bynes (wrist) was upgraded to a full practice and is good to go.

Steelers (-5) at Jaguars

The Steelers come into the game pretty healthy, and James Conner (concussion) is good to go after practicing in full all week. The Jags might have to play this one without Dareus, who was downgraded to DNP on Friday before being hit with a questionable tag. On the good side, A.J. Bouye (calf) is ready to return to the lineup after full practices on Thursday and Friday. Swapping Meeks out for Bouye is a net gain for the Jaguars.

Chiefs at Rams (-3.5)

Chiefs: TBA



TBA Rams: TBA



Analysis to come.