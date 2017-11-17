Week 11 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Fournette, Jeffery questionable

The Jaguars are humongous favorites on the road in Cleveland this week, but their injury report could hint at a bit of trouble ahead.

Star rookie running back Leonard Fournette missed practice Friday after being limited early in the week, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday. Wide receivers Allen Hurns and Arrelious Benn are out for a team that's already missing Allen Robinson. Marqise Lee and Marcedes Lewis are both good to go, though both were limited in practice all week. Dede Westbrook is slated to play for the first time after dealing with a core muscle injury all year. And two Jags linemen are questionable after not practicing all week.

That litany of injuries puts the Jaguars offense completely up in the air on the road in Cleveland where the weather conditions will likely be far from what they're used to. Don't be surprised to see them struggle on that side of the ball as a result.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 11.

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Lions at Bears

Lions: RB Dwyane Washington, DE Ezekiel Ansah OUT; LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, S Don Carey QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Lions lose a key pass rusher for this matchup with Ansah unable to play, though he's had minimal effect in a year filled with injuries. Of the Bears' five questionable players, only Compton and Houston-Carson were able to practice Friday, both in a limited fashion. The good news for the team is that Kyle Long isn't on the final injury report, putting him in line to return after being out since early in Week 8's game against the Saints.

Chiefs at Giants

Chiefs: TBA



Giants: OT Justin Pugh, LB B.J. Goodson OUT; LB Kelvin Sheppard DOUBTFUL; DT Damon Harrison, LB Devon Kennard QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Giants continue to deal with cluster injuries at linebacker, and their offensive line also loses a key player in Pugh once again this week.

Buccaneers at Dolphins

Buccaneers: TBA



Dolphins: TBA



Analysis to come.

Ravens at Packers

Ravens: OT Ronnie Stanley DOUBTFUL; RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, TE Nick Boyle, LB Tim Williams, CB Jimmy Smith, S Chuck Clark QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Ravens have been getting healthy over the last few weeks and now have no players ruled out as of Friday. West and Danny Woodhead could give the team more options in the backfield. Stanley is recovering from a concussion and has been a key part of the team's excellent run blocking, so his likely absence is a big blow. Smith was unable to practice early in the week with an Achilles injury, and his loss would be a huge blow to the pass defense.

Rams at Vikings

Rams: TBA



Vikings: OT Mike Remmers, S Andrew Sendejo OUT; DE Everson Griffen, DE Brian Robison QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Vikings are dealing with key injuries on defense, which could be bad news against a Rams offense that has been one of the best in the league. Griffen, who has been limited all week, said earlier in the week he expects to play. Robison picked up an injury late in the week and was unable to practice Friday.

Cardinals at Texans

Cardinals: TBA



Texans: TBA



Analysis to come.

Jaguars at Browns

Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, WR Arrelious Benn OUT; RB Leonard Fournette, OT Jeremy Parnell, G Patrick Omameh, LB Blair Brown QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Fournette was downgraded to did not practice on Friday after being limited in the week, and his absence could be huge for a team already dealing with cluster injuries at receiver. Marqise Lee and Marcedes Lewis have been limited in practice but both avoided final designations. Omameh and Parnell are both questionable but neither practiced at all this week. The Browns have a pair of linemen in doubt, and Coleman seems the less likely to play after just being limited in Friday. Tretter only practiced Friday but managed to make it a full session. DeShone Kizer, Isaiah Crowell and Kenny Britt are all good to go after limited sessions this week.

Redskins at Saints

Redskins: WR Terrelle Pryor, TE Jordan Reed, C Spencer Long OUT; WR Ryan Grant, WR Brian Quick, TE Niles Paul, OT Trent Williams, OT Ty Nsekhe, G Brandon Scherff, G Shawn Lauvao, DL Matt Ioannidis, DL Anthony Lanier, LB Zach Brown, CB Quinton Dunbar, S DeAngelo Hall, S Montae Nicholson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Redskins continue to be one of the most injury-ravaged teams in the league, with one offensive lineman out and four more questionable, two passing-game weapons out and three more questionable, and multiple injuries on each level of the defense, including at linebacker where Will Compton was also placed on injured reserve this week.

Bills at Chargers

Bills: RB Mike Tolbert, OT Cordy Glenn, G John Miller OUT; WR Jordan Matthews, TE Charles Clay, DE Jerry Hughes QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bills will be missing multiple players on the offensive line, which is terrible news with the team up against a great pass-rushing duo and giving its rookie quarterback his first career start. Nathan Peterman could also be missing a pair of weapons, but both Matthews and Clay have managed to practice in a limited fashion this week.

Bengals at Broncos

Bengals: DT Pat Sims, LB Kevin Minter, CB Adam Jones OUT; WR Brandon LaFell, CB William Jackson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Broncos haven't got much going on offense lately, but things will be much easier for them with the Bengals' injuries on the defensive side on the ball, including potentially losing two corners in a matchup with a quality pair of receivers. The Broncos are shorthanded at tight end but mostly healthy otherwise. Players who popped up on the injury report this week but avoided final designations include Demaryius Thomas, Brock Osweiler and Jamaal Charles.

Patriots vs. Raiders in Mexico City

Patriots: TBA



Raiders: TBA



Analysis to come.

Eagles at Cowboys

Eagles: WR Alshon Jeffery QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Eagles come out of the bye mostly healthy, though Jeffery is dealing with a lingering ankle injury. Coach Doug Pederson was "optimistic" Friday that Jeffery would play Sunday night. Zach Ertz is good to go after using the bye week to get healthy.

Falcons at Seahawks

Falcons: TBA



Seahawks: TBA



Analysis to come.