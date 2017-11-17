Week 11 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Fournette, Rivers, Jeffery questionable

The Jaguars are humongous favorites on the road in Cleveland this week, but their injury report could hint at a bit of trouble ahead.

Star rookie running back Leonard Fournette missed practice Friday after being limited early in the week, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday. Wide receivers Allen Hurns and Arrelious Benn are out for a team that's already missing Allen Robinson. Marqise Lee and Marcedes Lewis are both good to go, though both were limited in practice all week. Dede Westbrook is slated to play for the first time after dealing with a core muscle injury all year. And two Jags linemen are questionable after not practicing all week.

That litany of injuries puts the Jaguars offense completely up in the air on the road in Cleveland where the weather conditions will likely be far from what they're used to. Don't be surprised to see them struggle on that side of the ball as a result.

Philip Rivers has been able to practice this week, but he remains in the concussion protocol until he can be cleared by an independent neurologist. As a result, he's been ruled questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Keep an eye on his status throughout the weekend, as we'll know well before gametime whether he'll be available.

Alshon Jeffery is the only Eagles player to land on the final injury report coming out of a bye, but the team is optimistic he'll be able to suit up in a rivalry game against the Cowboys. Zach Ertz missed the final game before the bye but is all cleared for the matchup, and with Sean Lee out for the Cowboys, Ertz could be in for a massive game.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 11.

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Lions at Bears

Lions: RB Dwyane Washington, DE Ezekiel Ansah OUT; LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, S Don Carey QUESTIONABLE



RB Dwyane Washington, DE Ezekiel Ansah OUT; LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, S Don Carey QUESTIONABLE Bears: TE Dion Sims, OL Tom Compton, LB Danny Trevathan, CB Bryce Callahan, CB DeAndre Houston-Carson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Lions lose a key pass rusher for this matchup with Ansah unable to play, though he's had minimal effect in a year filled with injuries. Of the Bears' five questionable players, only Compton and Houston-Carson were able to practice Friday, both in a limited fashion. The good news for the team is that Kyle Long isn't on the final injury report, putting him in line to return after being out since early in Week 8's game against the Saints.

Chiefs at Giants

Chiefs: WR Albert Wilson, DL Allen Bailey, OLB Tamba Hali, OLB Dee Ford OUT



WR Albert Wilson, DL Allen Bailey, OLB Tamba Hali, OLB Dee Ford OUT Giants: OT Justin Pugh, LB B.J. Goodson OUT; LB Kelvin Sheppard DOUBTFUL; DT Damon Harrison, LB Devon Kennard QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Chiefs lose multiple members of their pass rush with Hali and Ford out, and they'll be joined on the sidelined by Bailey, who leads all Chiefs defensive linemen in snaps this season. The Giants continue to deal with cluster injuries at linebacker, and their offensive line also loses a key player in Pugh once again this week.

Buccaneers at Dolphins

Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, DE William Gholston, CB Vernon Hargreaves OUT



QB Jameis Winston, DE William Gholston, CB Vernon Hargreaves OUT Dolphins: RB Senorise Perry, WR Kenny Stills, DE William Hayes, S Michael Thomas QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Winston remains sidelined for the Bucs, meaning Ryan Fitzpatrick will get another start in relief. The Bucs had five players limited in practice Thursday, but all practiced in full Friday and avoided final designations. Though the Dolphins played on Monday, they're trending toward having everyone available, but Stills was downgraded to no practice on Friday while Thomas remained limited. Everyone else on the team practiced in full, including Ndamukong Suh, who hadn't practiced at all before Friday's session.

Ravens at Packers

Ravens: OT Ronnie Stanley DOUBTFUL; RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, TE Nick Boyle, LB Tim Williams, CB Jimmy Smith, S Chuck Clark QUESTIONABLE



OT Ronnie Stanley DOUBTFUL; RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, TE Nick Boyle, LB Tim Williams, CB Jimmy Smith, S Chuck Clark QUESTIONABLE Packers: RB Aaron Jones, RB Ty Montgomery, OT Bryan Bulaga, S Morgan Burnett OUT; G Lucas Patrick, DT Quinton Dial, LB Ahmad Brooks, CB Kevin King QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Ravens have been getting healthy over the last few weeks and now have no players ruled out as of Friday. West and Danny Woodhead could give the team more options in the backfield. Stanley is recovering from a concussion and has been a key part of the team's excellent run blocking, so his likely absence is a big blow. Smith was unable to practice early in the week with an Achilles injury, and his loss would be a huge blow to the pass defense. The Packers are missing their top two backs going up against an already tough defense, putting more pressure on fill-in quarterback Brett Hundley.

Rams at Vikings

Rams: RB Malcolm Brown OUT; TE Derek Carrier, CB Troy Hill QUESTIONABLE



RB Malcolm Brown OUT; TE Derek Carrier, CB Troy Hill QUESTIONABLE Vikings: OT Mike Remmers, S Andrew Sendejo OUT; DE Everson Griffen, DE Brian Robison QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Rams had seven players miss practice with injury on Wednesday but enter the weekend mostly healthy after five, including Hill, practiced in full Friday. Carrier was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, increasing his chances of being available. The Vikings are dealing with key injuries on defense, which could be bad news against a Rams offense that has been one of the best in the league. Griffen, who has been limited all week, said earlier in the week he expects to play. Robison picked up an injury late in the week and was unable to practice Friday.

Cardinals at Texans

Cardinals: DL Corey Peters OUT; QB Drew Stanton, WR John Brown, OT John Wetzel, C A.Q. Shipley QUESTIONABLE



DL Corey Peters OUT; QB Drew Stanton, WR John Brown, OT John Wetzel, C A.Q. Shipley QUESTIONABLE Texans: WR Will Fuller, OT Julie'n Davenport, Dylan Cole OUT; RB Alfred Blue, WR Chris Thompson, C Greg Mancz, DE Joel Heath QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Blaine Gabbert has been named the starter for this game, but it remains to be seen if Stanton will be able to back him up after practicing in a limited fashion all week. Brown was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, increasing his chances of being available. With Fuller out and DeAndre Hopkins being shadowed by Patrick Peterson, someone in the Texans' passing game will have to step up. Of the four questionable Texans, only Heath managed to practice on Friday in limited fashion.

Jaguars at Browns

Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, WR Arrelious Benn OUT; RB Leonard Fournette, OT Jeremy Parnell, G Patrick Omameh, LB Blair Brown QUESTIONABLE



WR Allen Hurns, WR Arrelious Benn OUT; RB Leonard Fournette, OT Jeremy Parnell, G Patrick Omameh, LB Blair Brown QUESTIONABLE Browns: OT Shon Coleman, C JC Tretter, DB Jamar Taylor QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Fournette was downgraded to did not practice on Friday after being limited in the week, and his absence could be huge for a team already dealing with cluster injuries at receiver. Marqise Lee and Marcedes Lewis have been limited in practice but both avoided final designations. Omameh and Parnell are both questionable but neither practiced at all this week. The Browns have a pair of linemen in doubt, and Coleman seems the less likely to play after just being limited in Friday. Tretter only practiced Friday but managed to make it a full session. DeShone Kizer, Isaiah Crowell and Kenny Britt are all good to go after limited sessions this week.

Redskins at Saints

Redskins: WR Terrelle Pryor, TE Jordan Reed, C Spencer Long OUT; WR Ryan Grant, WR Brian Quick, TE Niles Paul, OT Trent Williams, OT Ty Nsekhe, G Brandon Scherff, G Shawn Lauvao, DL Matt Ioannidis, DL Anthony Lanier, LB Zach Brown, CB Quinton Dunbar, S DeAngelo Hall, S Montae Nicholson QUESTIONABLE



WR Terrelle Pryor, TE Jordan Reed, C Spencer Long OUT; WR Ryan Grant, WR Brian Quick, TE Niles Paul, OT Trent Williams, OT Ty Nsekhe, G Brandon Scherff, G Shawn Lauvao, DL Matt Ioannidis, DL Anthony Lanier, LB Zach Brown, CB Quinton Dunbar, S DeAngelo Hall, S Montae Nicholson QUESTIONABLE Saints: LB A.J. Klein, S Kenny Vaccaro QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Redskins continue to be one of the most injury-ravaged teams in the league, with one offensive lineman out and four more questionable, two passing-game weapons out and three more questionable, and multiple injuries on each level of the defense, including at linebacker where Will Compton was also placed on injured reserve this week. On the flip side from Washington is New Orleans, who could have everyone available on Sunday. Vaccaro missed practice on Thursday and Friday but Klein was able to practice in a limited fashion in the final session before the weekend.

Bills at Chargers

Bills: RB Mike Tolbert, OT Cordy Glenn, G John Miller OUT; WR Jordan Matthews, TE Charles Clay, DE Jerry Hughes QUESTIONABLE



RB Mike Tolbert, OT Cordy Glenn, G John Miller OUT; WR Jordan Matthews, TE Charles Clay, DE Jerry Hughes QUESTIONABLE Chargers: OT Joe Barksdale OUT; ILB Hayes Pullard, OLB James Onwualu DOUBTFUL; QB Philip Rivers, DE Chris McCain QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bills will be missing multiple players on the offensive line, which is terrible news with the team up against a great pass-rushing duo and giving its rookie quarterback his first career start. Nathan Peterman could also be missing a pair of weapons, but both Matthews and Clay have managed to practice in a limited fashion this week. Rivers is in the concussion protocol but has practiced this week; his availability will hinge on getting cleared by an independent neurologist this weekend.

Bengals at Broncos

Bengals: DT Pat Sims, LB Kevin Minter, CB Adam Jones OUT; WR Brandon LaFell, CB William Jackson QUESTIONABLE



DT Pat Sims, LB Kevin Minter, CB Adam Jones OUT; WR Brandon LaFell, CB William Jackson QUESTIONABLE Broncos: TE A.J. Derby, TE Jeff Heuerman OUT; WR Cody Latimer, OT Donald Stephenson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Broncos haven't got much going on offense lately, but things will be much easier for them with the Bengals' injuries on the defensive side on the ball, including potentially losing two corners in a matchup with a quality pair of receivers. The Broncos are shorthanded at tight end but mostly healthy otherwise. Players who popped up on the injury report this week but avoided final designations include Demaryius Thomas, Brock Osweiler and Jamaal Charles.

Patriots vs. Raiders in Mexico City

Patriots: TBA



Raiders: CB David Amerson DOUBTFUL; RB Jamize Olawale, OT Marshall Newhouse, G Gabe Jackson, LB Cory James QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Raiders are getting healthy in the secondary but still figure to be without Amerson as they go up against one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. All four questionable players practiced in a limited fashion on Friday, and the injuries to the offensive lineman could be the most crucial if either are unable to go.

Eagles at Cowboys

Eagles: WR Alshon Jeffery QUESTIONABLE



WR Alshon Jeffery QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: LB Sean Lee, K Dan Bailey OUT; TE Geoff Swaim, OT Tyron Smith, DT Maliek Collins, S Jeff Heath QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Eagles come out of the bye mostly healthy, though Jeffery is dealing with a lingering ankle injury. Coach Doug Pederson was "optimistic" Friday that Jeffery would play Sunday night. Zach Ertz is good to go after using the bye week to get healthy. Lee is a big loss for the Cowboys going up against one of the league's top defenses. Though Smith is listed as questionable, he was unable to practice all week, making his chances of playing Sunday night seemingly less than 50 percent. Dez Bryant is good to go after full practices on Thursday and Friday.

Falcons at Seahawks

Falcons: TBA



Seahawks: TBA



Analysis to come.