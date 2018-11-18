Week 11 NFL odds, picks: Falcons handle Cowboys at home and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

It's now three consecutive winning weeks with my Best Bets, coming off a 3-2 record last week and an 11-4 mark the past three.

With seven weeks to go, my overall record is 25-22-3 and moving away from the .500 mark as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest.

I am still waiting for my first 5-0 week of the year, which would really be nice to cap a heck of a month. I feel good about the picks this week, so hopefully 5-0 will be the end result.

The tough part this week was narrowing my picks down to five. I really liked seven or eight this week as potential Best Bets after my evaluations.

So I think I will stay hot and make it a month-long roll. With that, here are my Best Bets for Week 11.

This is a classic sandwich game for the Cowboys. They beat the Eagles Sunday night, play this one, and then play the Redskins on Thanksgiving Day. That's a tough swing. The Falcons are home for the first time in three weeks, and they are a much better team at home. The Falcons are 3-1 straight up and against the spread in the last four at home against the Cowboys. Make it 4-1 for both.

The Jaguars beat the Steelers twice last season and have had success against them in their history. Jacksonville isn't playing well right now, but that will change here. The defense will limit the Steelers offense to keep them in the game. Take the points.

Eagles (+8) at Saints

The Saints-Eagles game has the look of a shootout to me. Carson Wentz will match Drew Brees throw for throw and keep the Eagles in the game. Look for a lot of points, but look for the champs to hang around.

Vikings (+2.5) at Bears

I just think the Vikings are better than the Bears. They shouldn't be getting points. The Bears will struggle to run the football in this game, which will turn the Minnesota pass rushers loose. On the other side, the Vikings will get a good game from Dalvin Cook. Minnesota wins it outright.

The Chiefs-Rams game is the game of the year so far. It's in Los Angeles now after moving from Mexico City, which gives the edge to the Rams. I think this will come down to the team with the better offensive line. That is the Rams. They hold up better in a high-scoring game. Lay the points.

Listen to Prisco break down every game with Will Brinson and R.J. White on the Friday edition of the Pick Six Podcast: