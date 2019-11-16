Week 11 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

It's Week 11 of the NFL season, and we have a few big matchups in store on CBS. At 1 p.m. ET, the Texans and Ravens square off in a potential playoff preview as both teams hold top-three seeds heading into this week's action. It should also be a fun matchup to watch, with MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson battling for what could be a crucial win for determining a playoff bye.

The 4 p.m. slate features one of the biggest games of the season, with Bill Belichick getting his first crack at revenge against Doug Pederson in a rematch of Super Bowl LII. Though the Eagles beat the Patriots in the title game, the Patriots are favorites in Philadelphia, something that Eagles players are sure to have noticed.

Enjoy our run through of Week 11, and good luck in your games!

Cowboys at Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Cowboys -6.5, O/U 47



Cowboys -6.5, O/U 47 Current: Cowboys -6.5, O/U 47

"The Cowboys suffered a tough 28-24 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings in primetime last week, and they will be motivated to get back into the win column on Sunday. The Lions have an injured quarterback and a weak secondary, so the Cowboys definitely have an opportunity to release some pent-up rage. Dak Prescott has historically been great against Detroit, and has thrown for five touchdowns and recorded a passer rating of 135.7 in his two career starts against the Lions. To put the Lions' secondary into perspective, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for three touchdowns against them last week. He had thrown just two touchdowns the previous four games. Ezekiel Elliott also recorded a career high 240 scrimmage yards in his last meeting with the Lions, and he could be called upon a good amount if the Cowboys were to get out to an early lead." -- Jordan Dajani on why he thinks the Cowboys will roll on Sunday

Saints at Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Saints -5.5, O/U 51.5



Saints -5.5, O/U 51.5 Current: Saints -5.5, O/U 49.5

"You think Saints-Bucs and you think shootout right? Well, that makes some sense. But these two teams actually don't light up the scoreboard that much when they meet up in Tampa. Since 2010, the under is 7-2 in these type of games. The lowest total we've seen is 44 in that stretch, with several of them finishing in the 50-point range. Only twice has this matchup gone above 50 points in that stretch. Drew Brees doesn't throw the ball down the field, and the Saints will be content to hit Michael Thomas over and over and over and just move the chains. No Marshon Lattimore could mean Mike Evans getting deep, but I think the Bucs will try to play some ball control as well. The Tampa setup just isn't conducive to a track meet. Give me the Under easily here." -- Will Brinson on why the Under in Saints-Bucs is one of his best bets

Falcons at Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Panthers -6, O/U 51



Panthers -6, O/U 51 Current: Panthers -4.5, O/U 49

"Good for Atlanta going into New Orleans and spoiling what should've been an easy win for the Saints. It's not going to happen again. Carolina can't stop the run, but Devonta Freeman is out, and Kyle Allen has quietly been really good. Panthers got this." -- Cody Benjamin on why the Panthers will win and cover on Sunday

Jaguars at Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Colts -3, O/U 44



Colts -3, O/U 44 Current: Colts -2.5, O/U 43.5

"The Jaguars have had Indy's number lately, going 7-0-1 ATS since 2015 including that weird 6-0 shutout last year where Frank Reich's squad had no answer for the Jacksonville defense. Having Nick Foles back could mean the Colts defense is hit with plays and concepts that they haven't seen on tape, and he figures to be an upgrade for the offense even after Gardner Minshew had his bright moments. The Jacksonville defense might be the best unit in this game, and road teams coming off a bye have been profitable against the spread long-term. I can definitely see the Jaguars winning this game even if Jacoby Brissett is back." -- R.J. White on why the Jaguars are one of his SuperContest picks in Week 11

Broncos at Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Vikings -10, O/U 38.5



Vikings -10, O/U 38.5 Current: Vikings -10, O/U 40.5

"One problem that the Broncos have heading into this game is that Brandon Allen will be making the first road start of his career. If you're a quarterback making your first road start, ideally you want that start to come against a bad team that you could potentially beat, like Cincinnati or Washington. Instead, Allen has to make his start against the only team in the NFC that's still undefeated at home this year. Another problem for Allen is that the Vikings have been one of the best teams in the NFL at stopping the run this season, which means if Denver is going to win, it's going to be because Allen puts up huge numbers. Spoiler alert: Allen is not going to put up huge numbers. Also, let's not forget the most important thing of all: The Broncos have a losing record and we all know that no one is better at beating bad teams than Kirk Cousins." -- John Breech on why the Vikings are his lock of the week

Jets at Redskins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Redskins -1.5, O/U 38



Redskins -1.5, O/U 38 Current: Redskins -2.5, O/U 38.5

"Both of these teams are stuck in the suck, but the Redskins shouldn't be favored against anyone. They haven't pieced together one completely competent performance this season -- they were lucky to escape the Dolphins' late charge in their lone win. The Jets aren't good, but they have at least demonstrated the ability to score points with Sam Darnold. We saw it in Week 10 when the Jets put up 34 points on a Giants defense that ranked, at the time, 25th in DVOA. The Jets offense should be able to find similar success against a Redskins defense that is 24th in DVOA. But the biggest reason I like the Jets is their defense, which is actually kinda sorta maybe good. By DVOA, they're actually 11th. We know that the Redskins will run the ball considering it's what Bill Callahan wants to do, they're starting rookie Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, and Haskins hasn't yet demonstrated that he's NFL ready. So, it's good news then that the Jets' defense is No. 2 against the run by DVOA. And even if the Redskins do air it out, does anyone have confidence that Haskins can avoid turning the ball over? He's already racked up four interceptions even though he's attempted only 44 passes this year." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Jets are one of his best bets

Bills at Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Bills -6, O/U 39



Bills -6, O/U 39 Current: Bills -6.5, O/U 40.5

Pete Prisco: "Miami's playing hard. I think Buffalo is team that plays hard too, but if you're going to give me six points with the Dolphins at home, I'm taking it. This Bills team doesn't blow anybody out, I'm taking the points."

R.J. White: "What if I gave you seven, because for some reason the line crept up ... Miami is not the same team that was blasted in September. They've covered five straight, that's the hottest streak against the spread in the NFL right now. And they had their best game of the year offensively against the Bills. It was a 31-21 final, but it wasn't really, because Micah Hyde returned the onside kick for touchdown, it was a three-point game at that point and Dolphins were leading heading into the fourth quarter. ... Buffalo hasn't been more than a four-point favorite since 2014. They were once that year and before that it was 2008, so one time in 11 years they've been more than a four-point favorite."

Texans at Ravens



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Ravens -4.5, O/U 50



Ravens -4.5, O/U 50 Current: Ravens -4, O/U 49.5

"The Texans are giving up just 84 rushing yards per game, and they've got a ton of offensive weapons. Deshaun Watson can keep up with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' defense is improving, but they still only have 14 sacks and 11 turnovers. Baltimore is 1-6 ATS in its last seven home games. Take the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Texans are one of his best bets for Week 11

Cardinals at 49ers



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: 49ers -13.5, O/U 46



49ers -13.5, O/U 46 Current: 49ers -10, O/U 45

"Chandler Jones is having a dominant season and that 49ers offense is not in great shape right now. Jimmy G is coming off a very rough outing and he is running out of people to throw the ball too, not that he had an abundance to begin with. I see no signs of a 49ers secondary receiver emerging, and you take out George Kittle and you look at the issues on the offensive line and Arizona already has a good feel for the 49ers. I honestly don't think an upset is out of the question here. Kyler Murray can keep the 49ers defense guessing a bit and if Arizona can just make a play or two in the red zone, I really believe this will be a game until the final whistle." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Cardinals are one of his best bets

Patriots at Eagles



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Patriots -3.5, O/U 45.5



Patriots -3.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Patriots -3, O/U 45

"Both of these teams are coming off the bye. The Patriots need to get back on track after losing the last time out to the Ravens. I think they will. The Eagles need this game a lot more in terms of their division race, but I think the Patriots will find a way behind Tom Brady." -- Pete Prisco on why he believes the Patriots will win a close game on Sunday

Bengals at Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Raiders -10, O/U 48.5



Raiders -10, O/U 48.5 Current: Raiders -11.5, O/U 48.5

There are a few big spreads to pick from this week, but you can bet almost everyone alive in your survivor pool will be clicking the Raiders. It's unlikely anyone has burned them yet, as this is just the second time this year they've been favored, and the other was by less than a field goal. The Bengals look terrible in all facets of the game, and though they're unlikely to go winless all year, the Raiders have played well enough that it's hard to see this being the week Cincinnati gets its first win. The Raiders are 3-1 at home in their last season in Oakland, with the only loss coming against a mostly healthy Chiefs team back in Week 2. Expect them to take care of business here.

Bears at Rams



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Rams -7, O/U 41



Rams -7, O/U 41 Current: Rams -6.5, O/U 40.5

Though I've struggled over the last few weeks with my picks, this is a matchup featuring two teams I nail more often than not. Not only have I nailed 24 of my last 36 spread picks involving the Bears, I've also cashed on 27 of my last 40 spread picks involving the Rams.

Chiefs vs. Chargers in Mexico City

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Chiefs -4, O/U 53



Chiefs -4, O/U 53 Current: Chiefs -4, O/U 52

SportsLine's hottest expert is senior analyst Larry Hartstein, who has crushed by hitting 36 of his last 55 picks against the spread, good for a 65.4 percent cash rate. He's also hit on four of his last five picks involving the Chargers, who will square off with the Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday night.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!