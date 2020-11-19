Road underdogs of six points or fewer continue to be the NFL's best bet, going 37-19 this season, a 66 percent cash rate. With few or no fans, road teams run their offenses without the stress of a raucous environment. The Week 11 NFL schedule presents a slew of such opportunities, as the Falcons (+5 at New Orleans), Bengals (+1 at Washington), Lions (+3 at Carolina), Eagles (+3 at Cleveland), Packers (+2 at Indianapolis) and Rams (+4 at Tampa Bay) all fit the bill. But which of those teams should you back with your NFL picks and NFL parlays?

Atlanta is 3-1 straight-up and against the spread under interim coach Raheem Morris, the lone blemish a 22-21 loss to Detroit on the final play of the game. Now, the Falcons come off their bye to face a Saints team missing star quarterback Drew Brees. Have linemakers adjusted this spread far enough? Before making any Week 11 NFL picks or football predictions, you need to see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 11 on an impressive run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through 10 weeks this season, he is a strong 37-22 on his NFL best bets.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top Week 11 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 11 schedule, Hammer jumped on the Dolphins (-3.5) to earn their sixth straight win and cover at slumping Denver. "Miami can beat you in a number of ways," Hammer told SportsLine. "Defense, special teams, the ground game or Tua Tagovailoa. I don't think the travel is going to slow down the Dolphins. Denver is poorly coached and it doesn't matter who starts at quarterback for the Broncos. Miami will keep rolling."

The Dolphins rank fifth in point differential at plus-69, while the Broncos have lost two straight and sport an ugly point differential of minus-68.

