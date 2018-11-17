Week 11 NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay would pay out 6-1

Week 11 is make-or-break for several NFL teams. The 4-5 Falcons host the 4-5 Cowboys, the 5-4 Bengals visit the 4-5 Ravens, the 4-5 Colts host the 5-4 Titans, and the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles (4-5) try to save their season at streaking New Orleans (8-1). Four games remaining on the Week 11 NFL schedule have an over-under above 50 points, so expect to see plenty of fireworks and group touchdown celebrations. With so much parity and so many teams in must-win situations, you'll want to see the latest NFL picks from SportsLine's Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

For Week 11, Hammer has three NFL best bets. Minnesota has won six of the last seven meetings and comes in rested off the bye.

The Vikings are tied for the NFL lead with 31 sacks, and Hammer sees a long night for second-year Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. In fact, the last time the Vikings took the field, they sacked Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford 10 times and forced a fumble. The Vikings are fifth in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 322.2 yards per game, and are giving up an average of 22.7 points, good for 11th in the league.

Chicago's three-game win streak could be misleading; it came against teams that are a combined 9-20. Don't forget these same Bears lost at Miami by a field goal in overtime and only edged out a Sam Bradford-led Cardinals team by two. Chicago is in the bottom half of the NFL in both passing yards per game (243.3) and field goal percentage (72.2) after Cody Parkey missed two field goals and two extra points against Detroit last week.

