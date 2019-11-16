Week 11 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1

The NFL will continue its international series on Monday when the Chiefs and Chargers take their brutal rivalry to Mexico City for Monday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are four-point favorites over Philip Rivers and the Chargers at legendary Estadio Azteca, according to the current NFL odds. How much will elevation play a role in a stadium that's 7,200 feet above sea level? Meanwhile, the Patriots take on the Eagles in Philadelphia for a Super Bowl LII rematch that is one of the highlights of the Week 11 NFL schedule. New England is also listed as a four-point favorite. Which side of the Week 11 NFL spreads should you take in these high-profile matchups? And what other NFL odds should you target? Be sure to see the Week 11 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg at SportsLine before making your NFL picks and predictions.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer has swept his NFL best bets twice this season, and anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with 6-1 payouts. This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in his top three Week 11 NFL bets. He loves the visiting Texans (+4) to hang with Baltimore and potentially win outright.

This season, road underdogs are a whopping 58-38-3 against the spread. The Texans have contributed to that trend, too, with a 3-1 spread record as road dogs in 2019. Meanwhile, Baltimore is just 1-6 against the spread in its last seven home games.

The Texans' offense has been one of the most efficient in the NFL through the air and on the ground, ranking ninth in net yards per pass attempt (7.0) and third in yards per rush (5.0). And the Ravens' defense has been middle of the pack this season, ranking 13th in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed. Goldberg expects Deshaun Watson to keep up with Lamar Jackson in what could be a shootout, covering the spread and cashing in for backers.

