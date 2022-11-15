The Denver Broncos will try to bounce back from another disappointing loss when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday during the Week 11 NFL schedule. Denver had snapped its four-game losing streak against Jacksonville at the end of October, but lost to Tennessee in Week 10. The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 11 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 41.5. Elsewhere, the Baltimore Ravens will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Which Week 11 NFL lines should you target with your Week 11 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 11 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New York Giants (-3) to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions. New York has been one of the most underrated teams in the NFL, going 7-2 through its first nine games. The Giants are coming off a 24-16 win against Houston last week, covering a 5-point spread in the process. Running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 152 yards, marking the fourth time this season he has gone over 100 yards.

Detroit pulled off a win at Chicago last week, but this will be its second straight road game, leading to potential fatigue issues. The Lions have only won once in their last eight road games, while New York has covered the spread in five of its last six. SportsLine's model expects Barkley to rush for nearly 100 yards on Sunday, which is one reason why the Giants are covering in over 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

