The Atlanta Falcons will try to turn their season around when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday during the Week 11 NFL schedule. Atlanta has lost three of its last four games, falling out of first place in the NFC South standings. The Falcons are on a two-game losing streak after dropping a 25-15 final at Carolina last week. Chicago is in a rut as well, losing six of its last seven games. Another team trying to recover from a losing skid is the Rams, who have lost five of their last six games. They are three-point underdogs at New Orleans on Sunday, according to the latest Week 11 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 11 NFL lines should you target with your Week 11 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 11. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 11 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 11 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New York Giants (-3) to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions. The betting market continues to have trouble pricing the Giants this season, as they have covered the spread in five of their last six games. They have won all five of those games outright, including a 24-16 win at Houston last week. Star running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns this year, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has accounted for nearly 2,000 total yards and 11 touchdowns, giving New York an underrated attack. He will face a Detroit defense that has allowed at least 24 points in all but one game this season, including 48 against Seattle last month. The Lions have only picked up one road win in their last eight tries, so they could have trouble taking down a hot New York team on Sunday. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 11 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing two underdogs that are projected to win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 11 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 11 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 11 NFL best bets from a model on a 153-108 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.