The Buffalo Bills will try to avoid a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday during the Week 11 NFL schedule. A preseason favorite to win its first Super Bowl title this year, Buffalo won six of its first seven contests before suffering back-to-back three-point losses against the New York Jets and Minnesota, the latter setback coming in overtime. The Bills have won three straight home meetings with Cleveland, which has lost five of its last six games overall. The Bills are 8.5-point favorites against the Browns in the Week 11 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 11 NFL lines should you target with your Week 11 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 11 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New York Giants (-3) to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions. Daniel Jones has not put up eye-popping numbers this season, throwing for fewer than 220 yards in his nine outings and eclipsing the 200-yard mark only twice. But the 25-year-old quarterback, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has continued to do a better job protecting the football.

Jones has reduced the number of turnovers he commits each year since throwing 12 interceptions and losing a league-high 11 fumbles as a rookie, as he is tied with Tom Brady for the fewest picks by a starting QB with two and has lost only a pair of fumbles. One factor behind his improvement has been New York's ground attack, as Saquon Barkley is second in the NFL with 198 carries and leads the league with 931 rushing yards. That also is one reason the Giants are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 11 NFL parlays

