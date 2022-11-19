The Washington Commanders will hope to continue their surge when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday during the Week 11 NFL schedule. After enduring a four-game losing streak, the Commanders have won four of their last five contests, including a 32-21 triumph at Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, ending the Eagles' quest for a perfect season. Washington must guard against a letdown since it faces a Houston team that is just 1-7-1 and has lost four straight. The Commanders are three-point favorites against the Texans in the latest Week 11 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 11 NFL lines should you target with your Week 11 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Top Week 11 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New York Giants (-3) to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions. Daniel Jones' transformation under first-year head coach Brian Dabol this season has been one to behold. The 25-year-old quarterback, who was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been responsible for only four turnovers in nine games this year after committing 49 over 37 starts from 2019-21.

Jones has the fourth-lowest rate in the league in turnovers per dropback this campaign at 1.3%. He also has gone six consecutive games without throwing an interception, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest by a Giant since Phil Simms. This is one of the reasons the Giants are covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

