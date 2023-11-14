The San Francisco 49ers are one of four teams favored by double-digits on the Week 11 NFL schedule, as they are hosting Tampa Bay on Sunday. San Francisco snapped a three-game losing streak with an emphatic 34-3 win at Jacksonville last week, and the 49ers are 11-point favorites in the Week 11 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus. Tampa Bay got back on track last week as well, snapping a four-game skid with a 20-6 win over Tennessee. Should you back either side of that game with your Week 11 NFL parlay picks and NFL bets?

Miami (-12) is another heavy favorite in its matchup with Las Vegas. The Dolphins have won four games by double-digits, so should you back them with your Week 11 NFL predictions? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 11.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Houston Texans (-4) to cover at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Houston is riding a two-game winning streak and has won five of its last seven games, including a 30-27 win at Cincinnati last week. The Texans were 5.5-point road underdogs in that game, but rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud racked up 356 passing yards and a touchdown.

Stroud had one of the best rookie performances in league history two weeks ago, completing 30 of 42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Tampa Bay. He is facing an Arizona defense that ranks No. 28 in the NFL, allowing 26.3 points per game. SportsLine's model expects Stroud to throw for nearly 300 yards and at least two touchdowns against the Cardinals on Sunday, helping Houston cover the spread in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a shocking prediction for Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Eagles.

What are the model's top Week 11 NFL picks?