After winning the NFC last season and losing in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have looked like a team on a mission. They're coming off a bye week with the NFL's best record at 8-1 and already opened up a two-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East stabdings. This week, Philadelphia will get its Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs, who are also coming off a bye week and own a 2.5-game lead in the AFC West at 7-2. The latest Week 11 NFL odds list Kansas City as 2.5-point home favorites on Monday Night Football. Which side should you back with your NFL bets and are they worth including in your NFL parlay picks this week?

Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 11.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Houston Texans (-6) to cover at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans looked like a rebuild at the beginning of the season with a rookie head coach (DeMeco Ryans) and a rookie starting quarterback (C.J. Stroud), but have become one of the most surprising teams in the NFL instead.

Ryans has helped improve Houston's defense from 27th in the NFL in points allowed per game (24.7) last season to 16th (21.3) in 2023. Meanwhile, Stroud is the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and has even put himself in the MVP conversation after throwing for 826 yards and accounting for seven touchdowns while leading game-winning drives the last two weeks.

Now, the Texans will take on a Cardinals squad that is also riding high after Kyler Murray returned to action last week to lead a game-winning drive against the Falcons. However, the Cardinals have failed to cover the spread in their last three road games and the model is predicting that the Texans cover in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a shocking prediction for Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Eagles.

What are the model's top Week 11 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 11 NFL best bets from a model on a 174-125 run on top-rated picks, and find out.