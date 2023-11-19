The Week 11 NFL schedule features six divisional battles on Sunday, including an AFC North showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have won four of the last five meetings against the Browns. However, Cleveland has won 11 of its last 16 games in the month of November. According to the latest Week 11 NFL odds, the Browns are two-point favorites at home despite quarterback Deshaun Watson having to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Other divisional NFL matchups include Bears vs. Lions (-8), Titans vs. Jaguars (-6.5) and Giants vs. Commanders (-9). Should your Week 11 NFL bets and NFL parlay picks include targeting one of those matchups, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 11. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 11 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 11 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Houston Texans (-5.5) to cover at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been drawing a majority of the headlines for good reason, but Houston may have found its long-term solution at running back with Devin Singletary.

In last week's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Singletary carried the ball 30 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. Singletary could be heavily involved in Houston's game plan on Sunday against the Cardinals, a defense that's giving up 134.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL. Arizona is 0-8 in its last eight games on the road, a trend the model expects to continue this week. According to SportsLine's model, the Texans will score more than their season average behind a productive rushing attack, helping Houston cover the spread in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 11 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a shocking prediction for Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Eagles. You can only see the model's NFL Week 11 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 11 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 11 NFL best bets from a model on a 174-125 run on top-rated picks, and find out.