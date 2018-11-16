Week 11 NFL picks: Panthers take care of business in Detroit and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

Well we were due for a market correction, I suppose. First losing week in a long time (1-2) with the Eagles really letting us down. I don't love this slate of games, so I'm going to just pick two this week.

We are now 16-8-1 on the season. I can live with that.

Steelers -5.5 at Jaguars

I think this is a blowout. The Jags look like a team that knows they ain't who they thought they were, and a purge might be looming I bet they don't go down swinging. The Steelers will overpower them on both sides of the line and exact some payback for their ugly playoff loss to Bortles and Co. from the playoffs. The loss of Brandon Linder is just the latest blow to the Jags, and I have serious reservations about Bortles making it through this game. Does Jalen Ramsey go rouge again? I bet AB has something for him this time around.

Panthers -4 at Lions

Carolina got bullied by the Steelers, but the extra rest from that Thursday night beatdown will help them here. The Lions cannot protect Matt Stafford, they are going to struggle more on offense without Golden Tate. These are the kinds of lesser teams the Panthers beat up on.

Listen to Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and R.J. White break down the entire Week 11 slate and give their picks on the Pick Six Podcast: