An eye-popping nine divisional games highlight the NFL Week 11 schedule. Among the most intriguing pits the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) against the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) with first place in the NFC West on the line. Another huge matchup has the nine-time defending AFC West-champion Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) battling the Denver Broncos (8-2), who hold the top spot in the division. The Rams enter as 3-point favorites, but the teams have split their last six meetings. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are 3.5-point favorites. It is one of nine Week 11 matchups with a spread of 3.5 or fewer.

There are a number of other intriguing matchups on the Week 11 NFL schedule, including Panthers vs. Falcons (-3.5), Buccaneers vs. Bills (-5.5) as Buffalo looks to rebound from a head-scratching loss at Miami last week, Chargers vs. Jaguars (+3), Bears vs. Vikings (-2.5), 49ers vs. Cardinals (+3) as well as Lions vs. Eagles (-2.5). Before locking in any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 on a 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Week 11 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 49.5), to cover against the Las Vegas Raiders on 'Monday Night Football.' The Cowboys are out to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Raiders have dropped three in a row. Dallas is led by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott. In nine games, Prescott has completed 69.3% of his passes for 2,319 yards and 17 touchdowns, with six interceptions and a rating of 98.8. Javonte Williams powers the Dallas ground attack, carrying 139 times for 716 yards (5.2 average) and eight touchdowns.

How to make Week 11 NFL parlays

