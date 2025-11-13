There are only two teams on a bye during the Week 11 NFL schedule, so almost all of the league's star quarterbacks are in action. Two of them are playing pivotal road games, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faces Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET, while Lions quarterback Jared Goff travels to Philadelphia for a Sunday Night Football showdown. Mahomes has an over/under of 261.5 passing yards, but SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Under against Denver's elite defense. It is also taking Goff Over 1.5 passing touchdowns against the Eagles.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 on a 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three quarterback betting picks for NFL Week 11 (odds subject to change):

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: Over 254.5 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Under 261.5 passing yards

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +605 (risk $100 to win $605).

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: Over 254.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)



The 27-year-old heads into Week 11 ranked second in the NFL in passing yards (2,610), trailing only Daniel Jones (2,659). Herbert is averaging 261 passing yards per game, which dipped slightly after finishing with 220 yards against Pittsburgh last week. He previously went over this total in three of four games, including a 420-yard performance against the Colts. Herbert is facing a Jaguars pass defense that is allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game, so the model has him finishing with 262 yards to go Over this total.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Under 261.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)

Denver is only a slight favorite ahead of Kansas City to win the AFC West, despite the Broncos leading the Chiefs by 2.5 games in the standings. Sunday presents an opportunity for Denver to make a statement against Mahomes, who was held to 250 passing yards in a loss at Buffalo two weeks ago. He has gone Under this total in five out of nine games this season, and he is facing a Denver pass defense that is allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game. The model has Mahomes finishing with just 224 passing yards in the latest simulations, which provides plenty of cushion at this number.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100, FanDuel)

Goff (20) trails only Matthew Stafford (25) for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns this season after Detroit's quarterback had three passing scores against Washington last week. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of his last six games, and he will be asked to put up big numbers in a tight matchup with the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The model has Goff recording 1.73 touchdown passes, creating value at +100 odds.