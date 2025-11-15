Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is among the favorites to win the 2025 NFL MVP in his 17th NFL season, behind 25 touchdowns and two interceptions while leading the NFL at 269.7 passing yards per game. However, the Rams haven't played many elite defenses this season. That changes during the Week 11 NFL schedule when the Rams play the Seattle Seahawks, who rank sixth in scoring defense and fourth in yards per play. With this tougher matchup, and Stafford being listed at a number even higher than his NFL-leading passing yards average, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has Stafford Under 278.5 passing yards as one of its top picks for Week 11 NFL prop betting on Sunday.

Along with Stafford's Under, the model is also backing a pair of Overs in Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. Over 55.5 rushing yards and Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf Over 53.5 receiving yards in its best bets for Week 11 NFL player props.

Stafford, at age 37, is having one of the best seasons of his career, leading the NFL in touchdown passes (25) and passing yards per game (269.7) while throwing just two interceptions this year. However, after back-to-back games with at least 280 passing yards against the Saints and 49ers, he's set to face a significantly tougher defense with the Seahawks ahead on Sunday. Seattle is allowing the fourth-fewest yards per pass (6.4) this season, and has the No. 6 scoring defense (19.1). Davante Adams (oblique) is questionable, and although he's reportedly likely to play, he'll likely be less than 100%, which could limit both his and Stafford's effectiveness. The Seahawks have also held opposing quarterbacks to Under this total in four straight weeks. The model projects 235 passing yards for Stafford on Sunday.

Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars, Over 55.5 rushing yards (-115)

Etienne has gone Over this number in back-to-back weeks, rushing for 58 yards against the Texans last week after 84 rushing yards against the Raiders the week before. He's played at least 54% of snaps in all nine games this season, and after some questioned who Jacksonville's lead back would be entering the season, it's clear more than halfway through the season that the answer is still Etienne. The Jaguars play the Chargers, who are 26th in the NFL at 4.9 yards per rush allowed, and the model projects Etienne for 77 rushing yards on Sunday.

DK Metcalf, Steelers, Over 53.5 receiving yards (-112)

The Steelers play the Bengals, who are last in the NFL in multiple defensive categories, including total yards (426.6 yards per game) and yards per play (6.4). The Bengals are 30th in passing yards allowed (260.1 per game) and 28th in yards per pass (7.8). Aaron Rodgers threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns against Cincinnati in their first meeting. Metcalf finished just Under this total with 50 yards, but he's had at least 50 yards in three of his last five games to finish either Over this total, or right around it. The model projects another strong offensive performance from the Steelers on Sunday, with Metcalf being a featured part of that success, projecting the Pittsburgh WR1 for 62 receiving yards on Sunday.

