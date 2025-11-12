1 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

You thought he was good during his first season with the Rams? Try Year 5, which has the 37-year-old playing with backyard-level freedom to the tune of a whopping 25 touchdown passes after nine games. (+4)

2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

He wasn't a magician so much as a fighter in his latest outing, but Jackson's natural elusiveness does so much to offset Baltimore's front. Paired with the team's defensive resurgence, he's on a nice upswing.

3 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

The chemistry with just about every one of the Patriots' wideouts is noticeable. The vision and placement on deep shots is MVP-caliber. But here's the best part: At just 23, he never seems out of control.

4 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Detroit's attack is like clockwork: If Jahmyr Gibbs is running wild out of the backfield, then Goff is a safe bet to slice and dice in accompaniment. So long as the machine is in full operation, he will show up. (+2)

5 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Hurts and the Eagles are not a bastion of weekly fireworks, but all year, No. 1 has threaded the needle on the most critical downs. He's up to 16 scoring strikes and just one pick for a win-at-all-costs contender. (-1)

6 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

At the end of the day, we still trust Allen's Superman gifts to forge another playoff push. His presence has lately failed to transcend a rote offensive script, however, even with James Cook often on the loose. (-5)

7 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

It sounds simple, but Darnold's refusal to look away from Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been his greatest weapon; the Seahawks' top target is all but uncoverable while collecting darts from Darnold's zippy arm.

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Is he so hit or miss due to a lack of proper protection? Or is he making matters worse with some zany choices in the face of pressure? Maybe it's both. Love can float it beautifully, but the rhythm isn't there.

9 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Mahomes has shown he can maximize the Chiefs' deep arsenal of utility weapons. He's also under too much heat to mesh all the moving parts, or more so transcend sketchy blocking and run support.

10 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

The scrappy Mayfield opened 2025 on a career-high pace as a scrambler, but he's since slowed his role outside the pocket, perhaps to manage lingering injuries. Tampa Bay desperately needs him upright.

11 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The face of the Chargers is still facing too much heat (42.1% pressure rate) behind a decimated front, but fortunately for L.A., Herbert has kept his feet moving to let outlets like Ladd McConkey spring loose. (+2)

12 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

All eyes will be on Jerry Jones' restocked defense, now featuring Quinnen Williams, coming out of the Cowboys' bye. But Prescott needs to sharpen his own in-game decision-making to slow the giveaways.

13 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Rodgers turned in his first real dud of the 2025 campaign against the Chargers, sailing balls while appearing to turn away from contact. The Steelers' severely limited skill group doesn't exactly help. (-2)

14 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Nix's erratic aerial work (60.9% completion rate) may bite Denver down the road, but he doesn't take unnecessary sacks and he always shows up late, with an NFL-leading four fourth-quarter comebacks.

15 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

It's astounding how much cooler he operates when Jonathan Taylor, you know, runs all over the opposing defense. The ex-Giants castoff has now logged six games with at least a 70% completion rate in Indy.

16 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Nothing about the Bears' quiet march to 6-3 has been particularly pretty. But Williams has now strung together consecutive late-game showcases thanks in large part to his never-say-die scrambling. (+1)

17 Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB

At this point, Kyle Shanahan teasing Brock Purdy's return should be taken with little to no regard. Purdy may well be recovering, but if he's not ready to add play-extending juice, why bench his feisty fill-in? (+2)

18 Joe Flacco Cincinnati Bengals QB

The difference between Flacco with the Browns and Flacco with the Bengals this year has been glaring; he's fully at ease chucking it to Cincinnati's wideouts. If only he still had that Browns defense to help. (+2)

19 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

No starter has endured such stark leaps and dips this year. Tua will feast on shoddy secondaries, ensuring Jaylen Waddle puts his speed on display. He's also still good for a giveaway or two each week. (+8)

20 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

The spark of his run in place of Kyler Murray all but extinguished in a blowout loss to the rival Seahawks. Still, he represents a safer bet to at least drive the ball down the field as Murray recovers from injury. (-2)

21 J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB

With McCarthy, there seems to be no in-between; he's either wowing with otherworldly determination or heaving it into enemy arms. In other words, he's functioning like an unofficial rookie in Minnesota.

Quarterback growth isn't always linear, but Falcons fans were probably hoping for a bit of progressive change by this point; Penix's laser arm is unteachable, but he's yet to master timing or placement.

23 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

With C.J. Stroud sidelined due to injury, Mills stepped in and played hero for Houston, rallying the Texans to stun the rival Jaguars. He's more seasoned than many realize, with close to 30 career NFL starts. (+6)

24 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

With Jayden Daniels out with a dislocated elbow, Mariota had the honor of leading the sinking Commanders against the all-star Lions. He at least protected the ball through the air in defeat. (+3)

25 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

We're far enough into Lawrence's career that more people seem to be accepting the former No. 1 overall pick just might have more tools than NFL-caliber polish. His Jaguars are consistently undisciplined.

26 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Hey, look, some life out of New Orleans! Granted, it was against the Panthers, but the rookie Shough thoroughly outplayed former No. 1 pick Bryce Young (more on him below) by creating out of structure. (+3)

27 Justin Fields New York Jets QB

The athletic but streaky Fields has done enough late in two straight games to hang onto New York's top quarterback job. His calling card is moving, not throwing, however, while facing lots of pressure. (-1)

28 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

No one should ever doubt his determination to translate college-level composure to the NFL stage, but we're two and a half years in, and Young still looks overmatched when it comes to throwing the rock. (-5)

29 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

There was a brief time when Geno belonged in the top-10 conversation for his improbable big-play moxie. That time has passed, which is a pretty good summary of the entire Raiders operation at this point. (-5)

30 Russell Wilson New York Giants QB

Brian Daboll is out as the Giants' coach, and some of his wreckage is still apparent, with rookie Jaxson Dart now sidelined after a spicy but reckless run as a dual threat. The aging Wilson is back as the placeholder.

31 Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB

Is it possible coach Kevin Stefanski already knows he's destined for new pastures? Or might he soon elevate Shedeur Sanders for a last-gasp attempt at an offensive facelift? Either way, it's not pretty here.

32 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB