Week 11 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: D.K. Metcalf produces in big win over 49ers on 'Monday Night Football'

A handful of the top NFL rookies were on a bye this week but it turned out to be a big week for the skill players. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and a handful of wide receivers produced for their respective teams. There is a clear line between the elite rookie talent and the group at the bottom who continues to be shuffled in and out of the weekly rankings.

CBS Sports examined how the rookie class fared this weekend to compile these cumulative rankings.

The Seahawks handed the Niners their first loss in an OT thriller and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately, Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break down the game, the five most exciting players in the NFL and more. Listen below and subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Week 10 Rookie Rankings 1 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE Bosa did not record a sack on "Monday Night Football'' but he did make an impact on the game. He has come back down to earth a bit over the last few games. Stats: 8 games -- 29 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and an interception 2 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB Jacobs went over 100 all-purpose yards again this week for the Raiders. Oakland has exceeded all expectations and Jacobs is a big reason why. Stats: 9 games -- 168 carries for 811 yards, 7 TDs, 14 catches for 132 yards 3 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB Murray has a great completion percentage and has taken care of the football. The Oklahoma product is capable of extending drives with his legs as well. Stats: 10 games -- 230 of 360 passes completed for 2,553 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions; 59 carries for 351 yards, two touchdowns 4 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE Allen and the Jaguars were on a bye this week. Stats: 9 games -- 25 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles 5 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB Bush had three tackles in Sunday's win over the Rams. It was not Bush's best game to date but he has still been one of the most impactful rookies in 2019. Stats: 9 games -- 69 tackles, a sack, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, four pass deflections 6 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C McCoy and the Saints were dealt a surprising defeat at the hands of the Falcons. Drew Brees threw for nearly 300 yards but he was also sacked six times. 7 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR Metcalf had six receptions for 70 yards on Monday Night Football. However, he also fumbled. Stats: 35 receptions for 595 yards, five touchdowns 8 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G Jenkins and the Packers pulled out a win over the Panthers but the lineman continues to show promise. 9 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR McLaurin and the Redskins were on a bye this week. His production has slipped in recent weeks. Stats: 8 games -- 32 receptions for 497 yards, five touchdowns 10 Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB Minshew and the Jaguars were on a bye this week. Jacksonville has announced that veteran Nick Foles is expected to return to his starting role. Stats: 9 games -- 188 of 307 passes completed for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns, four interceptions; 42 carries for 235 yards 11 Dalton Risner Denver Broncos G Risner and the Broncos were on a bye this week. 12 Brian Burns Carolina Panthers LB Burns had just a single tackle this week. It ended his streak of five consecutive games with at least 0.5 sacks. Stats: 7 games -- 16 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble 13 Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs WR Hardman scored his fifth touchdown of the season despite only having 36 touches. He has been very effective in a reserve role. Stats: 9 games -- 21 receptions for 473 yards, five touchdowns 14 Alexander Mattison Minnesota Vikings RB Mattison will likely not appear on this weekly but he deserved some recognition. While playing in a primarily reserve role, the rookie has accounted for 4.9 yards per carry. Stats: 10 games -- 79 carries for 389 yards, one touchdown 15 Marquise Brown Baltimore Ravens WR Brown missed a few games earlier this year so his production does not quite stack up to some of his peers. He four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals this week. Stats: 7 games -- 28 receptions for 454 yards, four touchdowns

It is worth noting that Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams has dropped from this list because of the season-ending knee injury that he suffered. Realistically speaking, he will not be a part of a cumulative list given that he will miss half of the season but he was playing at a high level. Minshew is likely to drop from this list in the near future as well because he lost his starting job to veteran Nick Foles.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will make this list soon if he continues to show consistency. Although he had four passing touchdowns against the Jets, he also threw an interception and fumbled three times; which has been a problem this season. General Manager Dave Gettleman received a lot of heat for his offseason decisions but his draft class looks promising. They are receiving production from wide receiver Darius Slayton, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, edge rusher Oshane Ximines and Jones.















































