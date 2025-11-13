There are some massive games that could have major NFL playoff implications in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season, and we've taken the road underdog in three of them and combined those picks into an NFL upsets parlay at BetMGM that pays better than 16-1. Will road 'dogs prevail this week after visitors went 6-8 in Week 10? If you're interested in NFL betting and creating your own parlays, take a look at out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 11 upsets parlay

Buccaneers (+200) at Bills

Seahawks (+125) at Rams

Lions (+115) at Eagles

Final odds: +1351 (wager $100 to win $1,351)



Buccaneers money line at Bills

Both these teams suffered disappointing losses, with Buffalo getting dominated by a bad Dolphins team and Tampa Bay falling to New England. The Bucs and Bills now face off in what still could very well be a Super Bowl preview.

The Bucs have done a good job of weathering injuries and are actually one of the best road teams in the NFL this year at 4-1. Baker Mayfield has been able to lead scoring drives without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving. The Bills have lost just once at home this year (to the Patriots), but have played in a ton of close games both in and away from Buffalo. Mayfield has to be licking his chops after seeing a bad Dolphins team score 30 points and allow just 13 to Allen and Co. last week. Both teams will be motivated after losing in Week 10, and the road underdogs could get awfully frisky here.

Seahawks money line at Rams

The two hottest teams in the NFC are in the NFC West, and both enter Week 11 at 7-2. The Seahawks and Rams are each off blowout wins over division rivals, and these sides meet for the first time this year in Los Angeles. The Rams gave the Eagles their biggest test in the postseason last year and have a strong case as the team to beat in the conference right now. The Seahawks are trying to show that they're for real in their toughest game of the season to date.

Seattle is known for its homefield advantage but under Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks have been road warriors, going 11-1 on the road since the start of last year, including a 4-0 mark this season. That will be put to the test against the Rams this weekend, however, as Los Angeles is 3-1 at home. The Seahawks have allowed 22 or fewer points in all but one game this year, and the Rams have scored 34 or more in each of their last three games. Something's gotta give this weekend, and this could be the coming out party for Sam Darnold and Co. as he looks for revenge after an ugly postseason showing against the Rams last year with Minnesota.

Lions money line at Eagles

These were the teams many expected to be fighting in the NFC Championship Game last year. Maybe that occurs this postseason but for now, we'll settle for these NFC juggernauts facing off on Sunday Night Football. Detroit bounced back from a loss to the Vikings with a decisive win over a limited Commanders team while the Eagles won an ugly 10-7 game over the Packers on Monday Night Football.

The Packers have a great defense, but that was a tough showing for an Eagles team that has had questions offensively, is banged up on the offensive line and was coming out of the bye. The Lions, meanwhile, have scored the second-most points in the NFL and have only allowed eight more points than Philly has this year. Detroit can push the pace early with its wide array of offensive weapons and it will be up to a mediocre Philly offense to respond, which isn't what Eagles fans will be wanting to hear.