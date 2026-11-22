Thanksgiving week is a true NFL feast — one game Wednesday, three games Thursday, one game Friday and 11 games Sunday — but Week 11 provided a hearty appetizer with several surprises sprinkled in.

How about the most entertaining game being between the Panthers and the Ravens? Carolina prevailed 35-33 in a game that featured eight lead changes, five turnovers and a kickoff return touchdown. Ryan Fitzgerald hit a game-winning field goal, and the Panthers extended their lead atop the NFC South thanks to a Buccaneers loss in Detroit. Who says two sub-.500 teams playing one another isn't fun?

What decidedly hasn't been fun is the Ravens' season. Baltimore is 4-7 after starting 4-1, and there are major long-term questions for what had been a bastion of winning and stability for years.

Jesse Minter will be a one-and-done head coach

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Lots of the Ravens' issues are out of first-year coach Jesse Minter's control. The Lamar Jackson injuries, obviously, threw the season way off course. Baltimore has used four different starting quarterbacks. This week, Minter sent cornerback Marlon Humphrey home after his comments about Baltimore. Even Sunday's game was another example of the things Minter can't control going wrong. Justice Hill fumbled 1 yard from the end zone. LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts, one of which the Panthers recovered. Derrick Henry also lost a fumble. It's been a season from hell.

But there are plenty of issues Minter has been responsible for—or at least hasn't fixed—this year. Regarded as a defensive whiz after two years as the Chargers' defensive coordinator, he now oversees a defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards per game and yards per play, and in the bottom 10 in yards per pass attempt and takeaways. Simply put, it's been underwhelming at best for a team expected to contend for a championship.

Instead of improving as it acclimated to Minter's system, the unit has gotten worse: Baltimore has allowed at least 5.3 yards per play in five straight games, the longest streak in franchise history.

But the Ravens won't fire Minter at season's end. There are big-picture questions about Jackson and the entire roster, but Minter should get an offseason to tweak and improve his defense and fit it better to his defenders. A second brand-new start in two seasons would be very un-Baltimore-like, though one could say this season has been very un-Baltimore-like, too.

The Steelers will fail to win a playoff game ... again

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Even after a truly awful 19-16 loss to the zombie Eagles, the Steelers are in good shape for the playoffs. They're still 6-4. The only team within one game is the 5-5 Patriots, who won't have Drake Maye until the tail end of the season at the earliest. The 4-6 Texans are within shouting distance but have significant ground to make up. A Week 13 game between Houston and Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh has massive implications.

Regardless, the Steelers are what they have been for years: a low-ceiling operation with a mediocre offense and a solid, opportunistic defense. Thus, their season will end as all their recent seasons have: without a playoff win. Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since January 2017. It's lost seven straight postseason games.

The Steelers are 2-4 on the road, with the offense averaging 17 points. Guess where Pittsburgh would play its playoff opener if it makes the postseason? Aaron Rodgers almost never pushes the ball downfield, and when he does, it's often on perimeter throws with little chance of being completed. When teams lock down on the running game and short passes, this offense has no answer. Pittsburgh is 2-4 when it runs for under 4.9 yards per carry.

What's the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results? Sorry if you feel insane, Steelers fans.

Jahmyr Gibbs will win Offensive Player of the Year

Overreaction or reality: Reality

It wasn't always pretty, but Jahmyr Gibbs ground out 118 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Lions' 31-21 win over the Buccaneers. He's up to 1,502 yards from scrimmage this season and on pace to finish with 2,553. That would break Chris Johnson's all-time record of 2,509 from 2009.

That, one would think, would clinch an Offensive Player of the Year award for Gibbs. Even if he doesn't break the record, Gibbs would be a deserving winner, so long as he keeps producing. He's had at least 110 yards from scrimmage in all but two games. He had 168 in a win over the Vikings, 58 more than any other running back versus Minnesota this season. Gibbs won't win MVP, because it'll go to a quarterback, but he deserves this major award.

The Buccaneers have a serious Baker Mayfield problem, now and in the future

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Baker Mayfield had yet another rough outing. Yes, the two touchdowns to zero interceptions is a good ratio, but he had just 187 passing yards on 33 attempts, and he took four sacks. The sacks are a gigantic issue, as he currently sports an 11.2% sack rate, one of the worst marks in the league.

Injuries and age have sapped Mayfield's improvisational ability, but that's how he plays: a scrambling, improvising gunslinger. It can be exciting, but it can also lead to some really rough moments, and Tampa Bay is getting the latter. Keep in mind, the Buccaneers extended Mayfield with a three-year, $165 million deal just before the season began, after it seemed like an extension wouldn't happen.

Tampa Bay must be wishing it hadn't made the deal. Mayfield is constantly banged up — he's dealing with plantar fasciitis in addition to the thumb injury that caused him to miss several games already this year — and he can't physically make his play style work. How the Buccaneers overcome this is TBD, because there are no realistic easy answers. The defense, plus the awful NFC South, means the team won't be picking super early any time soon. Tampa Bay, like Pittsburgh, is stuck in no-man's-land.