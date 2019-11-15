Week 11 parlay betting: Banking on two Florida longshots, plus more teasers, parlays and underdogs we love

As we chase a winning parlay on the Pick Six Podcast, we're attacking two totals and two underdogs. In fact, we like our underdogs so much that we threw them in a separate moneyline parlay as well.

The Dolphins hung with the Bills in Buffalo in their first meeting a few weeks back, and they even held a lead heading into the fourth quarter. Despite that, the market has made the Bills nearly touchdown favorites for the rematch in Miami. The Dolphins are the hottest ATS team in the league with five straight covers, and we love taking them to do it once again and even have a shot at a third straight victory.

The Jaguars are coming off a bye refreshed and with their QB1 back in place. While Gardner Minshew captured the hearts of the NFL world over the first half of the season, big free-agent signing Nick Foles has recovered from his injury and is ready to take over. We think that makes a difference in this matchup, with a healthy Foles facing a quarterback in Jacoby Brissett who figures to be less than 100 percent in his first game back from his own injury.

Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week

Dolphins +7 vs. Bills

Jaguars +3 at Colts

Texans-Ravens Over 51.5

Bears-Rams Under 40

Odds: +950

This thing was a massive loser again, going 2-2 and never really having a chance, again. We will get one of these. I swear we will. We talked about the Dolphins and Jags above, but you can get full analysis on those picks as well as the total plays in the podcast above.

Brinson's moneyline parlay

Jaguars +125 at Colts

Dolphins +255 vs. Bills

Odds: +700

Going back to the dogs and taking two teams we have in the parlay above. So if the Jags or Dolphins get blown out, we're in trouble here. But I don't think they will. Miami is playing hard and Buffalo isn't that great of a team. The Dolphins can win that game. The Jags are coming off a bye, getting Nick Foles back and should be motivated to make a playoff run.

White's ML underdog parlay

Jaguars +125 at Colts

Dolphins +255 vs. Bills

Odds: +700

The Dolphins are an obvious call, as their game against a limited Bills offense should be closer than the spread indicates. There are a lot of other interesting teams out there, but I settled on a Jaguars squad coming off a bye, which is a great spot when a team is on the road and upgrading at quarterback with the return of Nick Foles. If Jacoby Brissett's knee is still an issue by Sunday, you could argue the Jags could be favored here. If you want to chase a bigger payout, mix in Jets +125 and look at about +1650 odds if it hits, and throwing Eagles +170 in gets you up to about +4650 on a four-teamer.

Brinson's seven-point teaser

Texans +11 at Ravens

Vikings -3 vs. Broncos

Raiders -4.5 vs. Bengals

Odds: +110

I've been eyeing the Vikings and the Raiders for a teaser for several days now and this is a perfect time to jump them, even though Oakland has shot up to an 11.5-point favorite over the Bengals. I don't see them struggling against Cincy, the worst team in football, especially not at home, where the Raiders have been very good. The Vikings will beat the Broncos at home, where they've been excellent. So who is the third team? I was going to use the Dolphins and drop some stat about how the Bills never blow out the Dolphins before realizing they beat the Dolphins 42-17 in December last year. That made me a little nervous, although I still like Miami. Instead, I'll go with the Texans. Baltimore is very good, but the Texans have never lost by 10 points with Deshaun Watson starting. (They lost by 10-plus points six times in 2017, but one was Week 1 with Watson off the bench and the other five were after his ACL injury.) He keeps them in every game and he'll do so against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

White's six-point teaser



Cowboys -0.5 at Lions

Jets +8.5 at Redskins

Odds: -140

I made a change here from my winning teaser in my Wednesday column and it sunk the new teaser as the Chiefs were unable to beat the Titans. And I didn't learn my lesson, as I'm swapping out the Panthers with that line coming down and adding the Cowboys to win against a Jeff Driskel led Lions team. The Jets added a point and a half from Wednesday as people put their trust in Washington, but I don't get it. Their one win this season was by one point, and it probably would have been a loss if Miami had played Ryan Fitzpatrick for 60 minutes. They also lost by double digits to questionable teams like the Bills, Giants, and Bears. I can't see them blowing out anybody, can you?