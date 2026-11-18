You all remember the No. 1 rule about Fight Club, right? You don't talk about Fight Club.

There's a similar philosophy/mantra in the gambling space. You do not, under any circumstances, bring up the fact that you're on a heater, for fear of jinxing it. You simply don't acknowledge it, continue going about your business and pray that the good times keep rolling.

With that in mind, I'm not going to tell you that I went 11-3 (ATS and straight-up) over the Week 10 slate, which included a near-perfect 4-1 ATS record in my five locks of the week. And I'm certainly not going to highlight that I'm currently on a 26-3 moneyline run over the past two weeks, along with a 7-3 ATS mark on my locks.

Again, I'm NOT telling you this. Why would I? Nope. All we need to do now is roll up our sleeves, pick up our lunch pail and keep it moving into Week 11. Because there isn't much else to talk about.

Note: Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, Los Angeles (Rams), New England and Seattle are on the bye in Week 11.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

2026 record

Locks of the Week ATS : 27-22-1

: 27-22-1 ATS : 72-75-3

: 72-75-3 ML: 101-48-1

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

I think Dallas is one of those teams that plays up or down to their opponent. So while it may have gone toe-to-toe with the 49ers last week, I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest to see the 1-8 Titans hang around. In fact, I'm betting they will. Tennessee is a respectable 3-1 ATS on the road this season. Conversely, AT&T Stadium hasn't been much of an advantage for Dallas, as it is 1-3 ATS at home.

Over their last three games, the Titans offense has also been pretty solid, averaging 5.8 yards per play. That's the sixth-highest in the NFL over that stretch. A large part of that success has been thanks to the ground game, as they are averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The only team better than them is the 49ers, who just ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns against this Dallas defense in Week 10. The Cowboys' defense is showing no signs of improvement, as their 6.1 yards allowed per play are the sixth-highest in the NFL season. At the very least, the backdoor will be left wide open.

Projected score: Cowboys 30, Titans 23

The pick: Titans +8

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Los Angeles finally got a win, snapping an eight-game losing streak to start the season and an 11-game skid dating back to last year (including playoffs). This moment in the winner's circle, however, will be short-lived. With Geno Smith reportedly avoiding a major injury, that only strengthens my faith that the Jets will take down the Chargers on Sunday. I assume Smith plays, and with him under center, the Jets have been solid.

Moreover, I thought New York's defense largely hung around against Buffalo last week before the wheels fell off in the second half. Justin Herbert is not Josh Allen, nor is Omarion Hampton James Cook, so the Jets' defense should be able to keep this offense in check for four quarters. New York also has the rest advantage after LA played in Baltimore on Monday night.

The Chargers have yet to record an ATS win (0-4) at home this season

Projected score: Jets 24, Chargers 20

The pick: Jets +3.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

The Jaguars are a freight train right now. Over their three-game winning streak, Jacksonville is averaging 38.3 points per game. For the season, they're averaging 6.0 yards per play (tied for fifth-highest in the NFL), a 46.8% conversion rate on third down (third-highest) and 8.7 yards per pass attempt (second-highest). Trevor Lawrence is playing at an MVP level, while running back Bhayshul Tuten is in the midst of a full-blown breakout. Over the winning streak, he's rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 80 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's defense is about to get a boost this week as two of their trade deadline acquisitions (safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis) are all set to make their debuts after Liam Coen gave them Week 11 off to get acclimated.

While New York does boast a defense that is allowing just 305.7 total yards per game this season (fifth-best in the NFL), the Jaguars feel like an entirely different animal to overcome. I also believe Jacksonville's defense, which is allowing 4.7 yards per play over the last three games (tied for fifth-lowest in the NFL), can contain a J.J. McCarthy-led Giants offense that still gives me pause.

When you look at the trends, the Jaguars have given bettors confidence to back them on the road this season. As the away team, Jacksonville is 3-1 ATS with a 9.5-point average margin of victory, the third-highest in the NFL.

Projected score: Jaguars 33, Giants 21

The pick: Jaguars -6

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Fernando Mendoza actually played pretty well given the circumstances, in my opinion. The No. 1 overall pick was making his first career start against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL: the Seahawks. Naturally, he looked like a rookie quarterback at times, completing 17-of-29 for 143 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was also sacked six times. That said, he showed some flashes, including a touchdown run on his first possession of the afternoon. While Mendoza has a bright future in front of him, his baptism by fire will continue in Week 11 as he and the Raiders travel to Denver to face a Broncos team that was on the bye in Week 10.

Denver is 3-0 coming off a bye under head coach Sean Payton, and its pass rush could prove to be the difference in this game and keep Las Vegas outside of the number. This season, Denver is second in the NFL in pressures (159) and tied for the ninth-most sacks in the league (26), according to TruMedia. At home, this feels like a recipe for Mendoza to be under siege early and often, allowing Bo Nix and the Broncos offense to simply take advantage of what has been a poor Vegas defense. Coming into Week 11, the Raiders are tied for the most points per game allowed (28.9) in the NFL.

Projected score: Broncos 27, Raiders 16

The pick: Broncos -10

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

There are a lot of big spreads this week, so we're naturally going to see some teams creep through the back door. I think New Orleans could be one of them. The Saints are tied for the second-most pass attempts per game (38.1) in the NFL this season. That number jumps to a league-high 39.5 when they're on the road. That should only continue in this matchup against Chicago as they try to keep up with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams on the other side.

The Saints' passing attack is also getting a midseason boost with the return of first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson. Over the first two games of his career, the No. 8 overall pick has looked like the real deal, including an 11-catch, 80-yard outing last week in the loss to Carolina. Paired with Chris Olave, that's a nice one-two punch for Tyler Shough to get us to a cover. Speaking of covers, that's all New Orleans has done this season, as they're the only team in the NFL without an ATS loss on the road so far in 2026 (3-0).

Projected score: Bears 30, Saints 21

The pick: Saints +11.5

Rest of the bunch

Colts at Texans (Thursday)

Projected score: Texans 30, Colts 17

The pick: Texans -12.5

Cardinals at Chiefs

Projected score: Chiefs 30, Cardinals 14

The pick: Cardinals +16.5

Ravens at Panthers

Projected score: Panthers 24, Ravens 21

The pick: Panthers -2.5

Dolphins at Bills

Projected score: Bills 34, Dolphins 16

The pick: Bills -16.5

Steelers at Eagles

Projected score: Steelers 21, Eagles 20

The pick: Eagles +4.5

Buccaneers at Lions

Projected score: Lions 30, Buccaneers 20

The pick: Lions -6.5

Vikings at 49ers (in Mexico City)

Projected score: Vikings 23, 49ers 21

The pick: Vikings +3

Bengals at Commanders (Monday)

Projected score: Bengals 33, Commanders 21

The pick: Bengals -6.5