The first batch of NFL games after the trade deadline offered a first look at the teams that went all-in on a Super Bowl run. Although not all of the newcomers debuted with their squads — like the Jacksonville Jaguars' prized duo of Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III, who got a week off — some were tremendously impactful and proved their front offices right for investing in them.

Chief among those deadline acquisitions was Kirk Cousins. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback showed what is possible for the NFC North leaders when they have a functional offense.

At the same time that teams like the Vikings charged forward in the hunt for a championship, a couple of squads suffered devastating setbacks. In the Munich Game, both the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions suffered costly injuries that could make the difference in whether they can even compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This week's byes create the lightest slate of the year and give a handful of Super Bowl hopefuls a chance to recharge before the stretch run, but there are still a couple of contests on tap that should further shape the title picture.

Here are the latest trends in the Super Bowl race heading into Week 11.

Super Bowl odds entering Week 11

Odds via DraftKings, +2000 or better

Stock up: Kirk Cousins raises Vikings' ceiling

Maybe the Vikings just have the Green Bay Packers' number this year, and it does not matter who lines up at quarterback. Heck, if Carson Wentz could defeat the division rivals by 17 points in the season opener, then there would have been no excuse for Cousins not to deliver a win, too, in Week 10. But maybe Cousins' arrival represents something far greater. For the first time since that first game of the season, Minnesota actually had life on offense. Its 30-10 win at Lambeau Field marked just its second 30-point game of the season.

If the offense simply stays out of the way, the Vikings are probably good enough to at least make the playoffs. If that unit is more than net neutral, though, this could become the best season in franchise history. The defense is that elite.

Nobody has scored more than 23 points on Brian Flores' defense all year. All Kevin O'Connell is asking of his offense is to score approximately that many of its own. A team that averages 23 points would rank 13th in the NFL in scoring. That is not an especially high bar. Cousins is enough of an upgrade over the situation Minnesota had at quarterback over the first two months of the year that he should be able to deliver that margin of improvement on his own.

A rejuvenated Justin Jefferson is a scary thing for opponents to see, and it is coming. He saw a season-high 13 targets in Cousins' debut and turned them into a 2026-best nine receptions. One that tandem fully rebuilds the connection that was so prolific during Cousins' first stint in Minnesota, teams will have to devote all kinds of resources to stopping him, which will open up other elements of the Vikings offense.

It is not often that a single player arrives as such an obvious savior in a team's pursuit of a championship. Cousins is exactly what the Vikings need.

With Kirk Cousins back, the Vikings really can win the Super Bowl and here's how Ryan Wilson

Stock down: Drake Maye injury tanks Patriots

Injuries already accounted for a dip in Patriots stock prior to last week. The latest devastating one has New England's outlook at a new low.

The extent of Drake Maye's ankle injury is still to be announced, but the Patriots reportedly fear it is season-ending. Frankly, if Maye cannot play, New England's campaign is done. Tommy DeVito is not the caliber of backup who can step into action and shoulder the kind of load last year's MVP runner-up managed as the leader of an already banged-up unit. That much was clear when the offense sputtered in the 35-10 loss to the Lions in Germany.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Patriots to get back into the playoffs, let alone surge back to the Super Bowl, with the volume of absences that hit the offense. A.J. Brown's inability to get and stay healthy, Romeo Doubs' injured reserve stint, TreVeyon Henderson's illness, and a host of offensive line ailments forced this team to trudge through the mud even with Maye calling the shots. Losing the best and most important player in the group would be a death blow. And even if his ankle problem does not end his season, the hole he might find himself in when he returns to action will likely be too deep to climb out of.

Drake Maye injury the latest for Patriots amid snakebitten 2026 Super Bowl hangover Tyler Sullivan

Long shot of the week: Panthers (+8000)

It is time to go back to the well for this week's top longshot. The flavor of the week in the NFC South tends to land here for one reason: none of the teams in this division are particularly good. Still, one of them has to make the playoffs and, by default, will finish the year no worse than four wins away from the Super Bowl. And since the Carolina Panthers are back in sole possession of first place, they are the pick for Week 11.

Standings aside, the Panthers are the team to back in the NFC South when it comes to projecting a division winner and one that could sneak its way to a win or two in the postseason. They forced the rest of the league to take them seriously last year when they nearly took down the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round and have the upside to do something similar in 2026.

In addition to Bryce Young playing the best football of his career, the Panthers finally committed to Chuba Hubbard as a featured back this year, and the decision is paying dividends. He handled 27 of the team's 32 rushes in last week's critical win over the New Orleans Saints, finishing as the Panthers' leading rusher with 92 yards and two touchdowns and as their top receiver with five catches for 80 yards. His breakout season is a boon to an offense that occasionally shows flashes of excellence.

Perhaps even more important was the return of Jaelan Phillips. The Panthers went 0-3 without the edge rusher as he nursed a hamstring injury, but they are 4-2 with him in the lineup, and his sack and three tackles for loss against the Saints earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The Panthers are more "NFC South good" than "Super Bowl contender good," but as long as they win the division, they will have an opportunity to make noise in the postseason.

Week 10 games to watch

Vikings at 49ers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, stream on Fubo (try for free)

This might be the game of the year in the NFC. The schematic matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores is bound to be one for the ages, and, not to be dramatic, but it might help determine how offenses and defenses attack each other in the years to come. Oh, and it is a clash between division leaders. This has "conference championship game preview" written all over it. How will Brock Purdy handle the Vikings' overwhelming pressure? Will Cousins and Jefferson continue to revitalize Minnesota's aerial attack? "Sunday Night Football" will bring answers and perhaps determine which of these teams is the deserving favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Jaguars at Giants

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS, stream on Paramount+

Davis and Bates are set to make their Jacksonville debuts. The former will be tasked with containing Cam Skattebo, who has been on fire since his Oct. 18 benching with 243 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in his last two games. The latter faces a New York Giants passing game that has been a pleasant surprise, with J.J. McCarthy outperforming expectations at quarterback. If the Jaguars are for real as the best team in the AFC, this is a game they win. But it is also a chance for the Giants to respond to their disappointing Week 10 loss and start rebuilding their NFC East lead.

Buccaneers at Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox, stream on Fubo (try for free)

Aidan Hutchinson is done for the year with a torn ACL, but Kerby Joseph will make his season debut in the Detroit Lions secondary. With one star out and another back in, perhaps the Lions will not skip a beat and will keep humming on a side of the ball that's been improving in the wake of its early-season struggles. The Lions have been quietly solid at stopping the run, a critical trait in a battle against the league's best rushing team. On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side of things, this would be a big one in their quest to climb out of an 0-4 hole and reach the postseason.