The only thing that pairs better with football than Thanksgiving is betting on football. Fortunately for us, we don't have to compromise this week, as the NFL is locked and loaded with tons of action over the holiday weekend. We are about to embark on a marathon that has five days of games over a six-day stretch.

This is why we put in the work over the offseason and stay in tip-top betting shape. It's so that when we reach pockets like this where the games are coming in one after another, we have the stamina (and bankroll) to keep up.

This barrage of games comes at a swell time for us in this little betting corner of the internet, as I'm heading into this stretch with a strong record over the last month or so. Week 11 was a more modest outcome, but our heads were above water. I was 9-4 straight-up and 7-6 against the spread for the entire slate and went 3-2 ATS on my five locks of the week. That brings me to a 35-7 straight-up mark and a 10-5 ATS record with my locks over the last three weeks. That's certainly something to be thankful for, and I'll look to keep it rolling as we step toward Week 12.

2026 record

Locks of the Week ATS : 30-24-1

: 30-24-1 ATS : 79-81-3

: 79-81-3 ML: 110-52-1

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Thursday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

I get that Chicago is riding a five-game winning streak into this Thanksgiving matchup and that they've looked like a bona fide Super Bowl threat after acquiring Jeffery Simmons. That said, I think the Lions are getting disrespected a bit with this line making them a home dog.

Detroit has largely owned the Bears as of late, sweeping them in each of the last two seasons. Over that stretch, Jared Goff has averaged 305.5 passing yards per game and has 11 touchdowns with just one interception. Jahmyr Gibbs has reached at least 100 scrimmage yards in all four of those games as well.

While that history is nice to lean on, the true reason I like taking the home dog in this matchup is their defense. Sure, Simmons will get a lot of shine for his impact on Chicago, but Brian Branch has also helped change the fortunes of Detroit's unit. Since Branch has returned to the secondary, the Lions are 5-0 and allowing 14.4 points per game. Their 248.6 yards per game allowed and 168.6 passing yards per game allowed are both top five in the NFL over that span.

Projected score: Lions 27, Bears 23

The pick: Lions +2.5

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Thursday's Thanksgiving finale will mark the 11th time that Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have squared off against one another in their careers. On the whole, this rivalry has been one-sided depending on the time of year. In the regular season, Allen is 5-1 against Mahomes, but the Chiefs quarterback is a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs. Seeing as this is a regular-season matchup, one would think this trend could continue, especially with the Bills playing at Highmark Stadium. However, I think Mahomes gets a rare regular-season win over his rival.

Mahomes comes into Week 12 with his hair on fire, totaling 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last four games. Not only do those numbers bolster his sure-fire Comeback Player of the Year candidacy, but they're making him a dark-horse MVP candidate. Buffalo's defense has put up some eye-popping numbers as they've gone three straight games without allowing a touchdown. However, these are the quarterbacks they've faced over that stretch: Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer, Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik, and Kyle McCord. Mahomes is in another stratosphere.

Meanwhile, Kansas City's defense has been sneaky great this year, owning the best red zone scoring efficiency (36%) in the league entering Week 12.

Projected score: Chiefs 28, Bills 24

The pick: Chiefs +3

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Friday, 3 p.m. (Prime Video)

I've already covered the fact that Pittsburgh firmly has its back against the wall — and rather extensively — this week. They're 0-2 since coming out of their bye week and have seen their playoff position start to slip, falling from the No. 6 seed to the No. 7 seed last weekend. This is, in part, why I'm taking them to pull off the upset at home over the Broncos. They're simply the more desperate team. If they don't win here, it could be the beginning of the end to their season.

If they lose, they run the risk of falling out of the playoff picture entirely and set up another do-or-die matchup with the Texans in Week 13. Playing at home, this is a gotta-have-it moment for Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers.

Fortunately for them, they do matchup pretty well against Denver. While their ground game has been one of the main reasons for their struggles over the past two weeks, it has a strong opportunity to get back on track this Friday. The Broncos are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season, which is tied for the fifth-highest in the NFL. During Sunday's win over the Raiders, Denver allowed Ashton Jeanty to post 169 yards from scrimmage. Jaylen Warren has the ability to make that same type of impact as both a receiver and runner out of the backfield.

Moreover, the Steelers' run defense should be able to contain what has blossomed into a strong Broncos ground attack headlined by Jonah Coleman. Pittsburgh's 3.6 yards per carry allowed average this season is tied for the second-fewest in the league. The defense has also allowed the seventh-fewest points per game (20.1). If they can bottle up Coleman and put more emphasis on Bo Nix, that could be the winning formula.

Projected score: Steelers 23, Broncos 20

The pick: Steelers +3

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Vikings are likely frustrated with how their Week 11 loss to the 49ers went down in Mexico City. While the 35-10 final score looks lopsided, Minnesota had self-inflicted wounds, including a pick-six by Kirk Cousins and a brutal fumble by Justin Jefferson at the start of the second half. They have a great opportunity to get back on track when they return home and host a Falcons team that is nowhere close to the caliber of San Francisco.

We all know that Brian Flores deploys blitzes like no other coordinator in the NFL. While Brock Purdy sliced it up last Sunday in Mexico City, Michael Penix ranks 27th out of 32 quarterbacks in EPA per dropback when blitzed this season, according to TruMedia.

Meanwhile, the Falcons defense is allowing touchdowns on 67.6% of red zone trips this season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL. That should result in Cousins having much easier sledding against his former team. This is as ripe a bounce-back spot as you'll find.

Projected score: Vikings 27, Falcons 17

The pick: Vikings -7

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

This is a bad spot for the Ravens, who can't seem to catch a break this season. Baltimore is currently on a six-game losing streak, coinciding with Lamar Jackson's injury. They also have a historically poor defense and now have to go on the road to face a Texans team that possesses the rest advantage after playing last Thursday. That's a recipe for this losing skid to continue.

The Ravens' defense ranks 26th in scoring this season, and their 26.7 points per game allowed is on pace to be the second-most in team history. They've also allowed 30 or more points in four of the last five games.

That's music to C.J. Stroud's ears, as the Texans quarterback has completely revitalized himself in 2026 and reestablished himself as one of the top signal-callers in the league. Stroud is currently tied with Mahomes for the best TD-INT ratio in the NFL. He's also top seven in the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Stroud has thrown at least three touchdowns in three straight games entering Week 12.

Getting this line under a touchdown is an auto-bet, considering how Stroud and the Ravens defense are playing right now.

Projected score: Texans 30, Ravens 20

The pick: Texans -6.5

Rest of the bunch

Packers at Rams (Wednesday)

Projected score: Packers 24, Rams 23

The pick: Packers +2.5

Eagles at Cowboys (Thursday)

Projected score: Cowboys 33, Eagles 23

The pick: Cowboys -8.5

Saints at Bengals

Projected score: Bengals 33, Saints 21

The pick: Bengals -10

Giants at Colts

Projected score: Giants 27, Colts 21

The pick: Giants -6.5

Jets at Dolphins

Projected score: Jets 24, Dolphins 20

The pick: Jets -3.5

Titans at Jaguars

Projected score: Jaguars 36, Titans 20

The pick: Jaguars -14.5

Patriots at Chargers

Projected score: Patriots 20, Chargers 17

The pick: Patriots +1.5

Seahawks at 49ers

Projected score: Seahawks 24, 49ers 23

The pick: Seahawks +3

Commanders at Cardinals

Projected score: Commanders 27, Cardinals 17

The pick: Commanders -7.5

Raiders at Browns

Projected score: Browns 24, Raiders 21

The pick: Raiders +4.5

Panthers at Buccaneers (Monday)

Projected score: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 21

The pick: Buccaneers -3